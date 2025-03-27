Joseph Nigro Appointed to Eos Energy Enterprises Board of Directors

EDISON, N.J., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced that Joseph Nigro, former CFO of Exelon Corporation (NADSDAQ: EXC) and CEO of Constellation Energy (then operating division of Exelon), has been appointed to the Eos Board of Directors, effective March 26, 2025. Nigro’s extensive leadership across both competitive and regulated energy markets is instrumental as Eos advances its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and American-made energy storage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Eos board,” said Russ Stidolph, Chairman of Eos. “His decades of experience leading some of the most significant players in the energy industry, along with his deep financial and operational expertise, will be incredibly valuable as we continue to scale our operations and build long-term value for our stakeholders.”

With three decades of experience in the energy industry, Nigro brings a wealth of knowledge and executive leadership to the board. His distinguished career includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Exelon, overseeing the financial strategy for the company’s entire utility and generation portfolio. Nigro also served as Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Energy, a then Exelon Corporation operating division and their largest, where he successfully led efforts to strengthen the company’s market position and operational efficiency. Nigro’s career began at PECO Energy, now an Exelon Corporation company, in the 1990s and spent seven years prior with Phibro Energy, Inc., an independent oil trading and refining company. His extensive background spans across trading, operating, and financial strategy, providing a deep understanding of the full energy value chain.

“Joe’s experience in the power industry brings a unique perspective that make him a natural fit for our board,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. “He understands what it takes to lead at scale, and his insight will help guide our execution and strengthen our position as America’s battery.”

Currently, Nigro serves on the board of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TLN), a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company with a diverse generation fleet. He is also an advisor to Blackstone’s energy transition practice and serves on the board of Kindle Energy, a portfolio company focused on generation assets. His extensive governance expertise across both mature and growth-oriented companies strengthens Eos’ leadership and complements its strategic vision.

“I am honored to join the Eos board at such a dynamic moment for the Company and the energy industry at large,” said Nigro. “Eos is addressing a critical need for long-duration storage with a highly flexible American-made solution, and I’m excited to help guide the Company’s global growth.”

Nigro’s appointment reflects Eos’ ongoing commitment to maintaining a world-class board with the expertise necessary to advance its strategic priorities and position the Company for accelerated growth.

