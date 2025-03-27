BCC Research Reveals Key Semiconductor Market Trends in 2024 Review

Boston, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research is pleased to release its “2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review,” providing an in-depth analysis of emerging trends, technological advances, and market growth across key semiconductor segments. This report delivers insights into the evolving semiconductor landscape, helping industry professionals navigate new opportunities and challenges.

Key Market Highlights:

Chiplets Market:

Market size was $5.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $42.8 billion by the end of 2029.

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 41.9%.

Thin and Ultrathin Films Market:

Market projected to grow from $20.6 billion in 2023 to $38.8 billion by the end of 2028.

CAGR: 13.5%.

Internet of Things (IoT) Chips Market:

Valued at $186.1 billion in 2022; expected to reach $375.5 billion by the end of 2028.

CAGR: 14.3%.

Market Insights and Research Focus:

This Research Review provides an in-depth analysis of key market trends, technological advances, and emerging opportunities across semiconductor segments. It explores the role of:

Chiplets.

High-speed data converters.

Internet of Things (IoT) chips.

Printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Thin and ultrathin films.

These technologies are reshaping next-generation electronics, with a significant impact on AI, high-performance computing (HPC), 5G technology, automotive applications (EVs and AVs), and industrial automation.

Additionally, the review examines:

Market Drivers and Challenges – Growth forecasts, supply chain dynamics, geopolitical influences, and investment trends affecting the semiconductor industry.

Emerging Growth Areas – Rising demand for modular chiplet integration, IoT connectivity, high-speed data processing, and advanced PCB technologies.

Regulatory and Sustainability Challenges – Addressing industry concerns related to security, compliance, and environmental impact.

This structured analysis offers insights into the evolving semiconductor landscape and the critical factors driving its transformation.

Research Summary:

This 2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review provides a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has been delivering since 1971 to help its customers make informed business decisions.

After reviewing the insights in this Research Review, we encourage you to explore the full portfolio of market research reports for a deeper understanding of each topic.

