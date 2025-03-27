Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on April 8, 2025

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 ended February 28, 2025 before financial markets open on April 8, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will hold a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com.

