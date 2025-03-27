Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Host 2025 Congressional HBCU Fly-In April 1-3

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host its annual Presidents & Chancellors HBCU Fly-In from April 1-3 in Washington, D.C. The convening brings together presidents and chancellors from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) for high-level discussions with members of Congress, executive branch officials and corporate leaders on critical issues impacting TMCF’s member schools and the broader higher education community.

“This is always such an important event for our member schools. Connecting with key figures in government and business is impactful for their students and campuses,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams , president and CEO of TMCF.

The Fly-In serves as a powerful platform to advance education priorities, strengthen cross-sector collaboration and shape national strategies that address the evolving needs of America’s workforce.

United States Secretary of Education Linda E. McMahon will attend and participate in a fireside chat as part of the event. Prior to her appointment as secretary, McMahon served as administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) from 2017 to 2019.

Participants will also participate in a networking breakfast with the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) member company representatives and members of Congress. Government and industry panel discussions and keynote speakers discussing building the technology workforce will occur following the breakfast. Specific topics include demystifying the use of artificial intelligence in education, building American technology manufacturing and public/private partnerships to support the workforce.

The event also often includes meetings with Congressional Black Caucus leadership, senior members of the presidential administration and workshops

The HBCU Fly-In is part of TMCF’s broader policy, advocacy and capacity building work. TMCF develops and advocates for federal legislation and policies that facilitate the sustainability and growth of HBCUs, HBCCs and PBIs, as well as help institutions access resources to build capacity and strengthen academic and financial support. In the recent past, TMCF advocacy has resulted in $5.5 billion in pandemic-relief funds specifically for HBCUs; the introduction and passage of legislation that helped establish the first University-Affiliated Research Center (UARC) on an HBCU campus; and the discharge of more than $1.3 billion loans acquired through the HBCU Capital Finance Program.

To learn more about the event, view last year’s HBCU Fly-in video .

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund