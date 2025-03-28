Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 7,000 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 1,035.14 pence per Share through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase 27 March 2025 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 7,000 Lowest Price Paid per Share (pence): 1,028.00 Highest Price Paid per Share (pence): 1,039.00 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (pence): 1,035.14



Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,874,837 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,874,837 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93) Dates of purchases: 27 March 2025 Investment firm: Peel Hunt LLP





Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(GBP per share) Trading venue Transaction date and time Trade ID 3,274 10.39 XLON 12:54:50 00174768028TRLO0 1,726 10.28 XLON 14:16:15 00174776792TRLO0 2,000 10.35 XLON 16:36:25 00174792093TRLO0



For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations



About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.