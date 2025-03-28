Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Change to payment date of Caledonia’s April dividend

 | Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

The following amendment has been made to the Caledonia approves quarterly dividend announcement released on March 24, 2025 at 07:00 GMT under RNS No 7270B.

The payment date has been amended to April 17, 2025. All other details remain unchanged.

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that, due to a public holiday, the payment date of the dividend payable in April has been changed from April 18 to April 17. There are no changes to the record date or to the ex-dividend date, which are as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date VFEX: April 2, 2025
  • Ex-dividend date AIM: April 3, 2025
  • Ex-dividend date NYSE American: April 4, 2025
  • Record date: April 4, 2025

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		 
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
  
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
  
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole		 
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
  
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
  
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
  

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.


Tags

dividend

Related Links