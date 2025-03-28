JDE Peet’s receives Fair Pay Leader certification

PRESS RELEASE





Amsterdam, March 28, 2025



Certification Recognizes Company’s Achievements and Commitment to Pay Equity



JDE Peet’s, the world’s leading pure play coffee and tea company, has been awarded the prestigious Fair Pay Leader certification by the Fair Pay Innovation Lab (FPI). This gold-standard certification recognises the absence of any significant differences in overall pay between genders across the company’s global workforce and is a testament to JDE Peet’s commitment to ensuring fair and equitable pay.

A 2024 global gender pay equity study analysed the compensation structures and anonymized remuneration data of approximately 19,000 JDE Peet’s employees. The study, which accounted for factors including role, internal job band and differences in work location, concluded that the gap between the pay of men and women is 0.52%. This difference is well under the future EU directive’s threshold of 5% and is generally not considered to represent a meaningful gap.

JDE Peet’s recognition as a Fair Pay Leader follows its recent receipt of the highly regarded 2025 Catalyst Award, both of which underscore the company’s commitment to promoting equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Rafael Oliveira, CEO of JDE Peet’s, commented: “At JDE Peet’s, we want to create a workplace where a diversity of ideas, perspectives, cultures, and backgrounds are welcome. Our workforce represents the people we serve – our consumers. Diversity leads to better business decisions. The Fair Pay Leader certification is a wonderful recognition and does not mean we stop here. We will continue to assess and address equity gaps to create a workplace where talent is fairly recognised and rewarded.”

JDE Peet’s has been committed to monitoring its gender pay equity position since 2022, when the first pay equity study was conducted, well ahead of regulatory requirements. Since then, JDE Peet’s has not only focused on identifying potential gaps but also on ensuring that its policies and practices support equal opportunity.

