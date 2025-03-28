Construction contract (Building facility)

AS Nordecon and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments have signed a contract for the design and construction of a building facility in Harju County. The contract is valued at 3.7 million euros, plus VAT, and the building is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2026.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 435 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

