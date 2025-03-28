Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 371 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 20 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 083 36.22 36.54 35.84 365 206 MTF CBOE 3 917 36.23 36.64 35.92 141 913 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 21 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 582 35.90 36.08 35.72 343 994 MTF CBOE 3 789 35.88 36.06 35.72 135 949 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 24 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 36.41 36.74 36.16 364 100 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.40 36.60 36.16 145 600 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 25 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 36.69 36.80 36.50 366 900 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.70 36.78 36.44 146 800 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 26 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 36.48 36.86 36.06 364 800 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.49 36.90 36.10 145 960 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 69 371 36.34 36.90 35.72 2 521 222

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 March 2025 1 200 36.12 36.38 35.90 43 344 21 March 2025 1 000 35.92 36.02 35.80 35 920 24 March 2025 800 36.28 36.40 36.20 29 024 25 March 2025 400 36.57 36.60 36.54 14 628 26 March 2025 1 600 36.30 36.60 36.06 58 080 Total 5 000 180 996





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 March 2025 400 36.41 36.60 36.22 14 564 21 March 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 March 2025 1 400 36.53 36.70 36.40 51 142 25 March 2025 800 36.69 36.72 36.66 29 352 26 March 2025 200 36.80 36.80 36.80 7 360 Total 2 800 102 418

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 767 shares.

On 26 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 833 880 own shares, or 5.22% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment