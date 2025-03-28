Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 371 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
20 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 08336.2236.5435.84365 206
 MTF CBOE3 91736.2336.6435.92141 913
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
21 March 2025Euronext Brussels9 58235.9036.0835.72343 994
 MTF CBOE3 78935.8836.0635.72135 949
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
24 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 00036.4136.7436.16364 100
 MTF CBOE4 00036.4036.6036.16145 600
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
25 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 00036.6936.8036.50366 900
 MTF CBOE4 00036.7036.7836.44146 800
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
26 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 00036.4836.8636.06364 800
 MTF CBOE4 00036.4936.9036.10145 960
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 69 37136.3436.9035.722 521 222

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 March 2025 to 26 March 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 March 20251 20036.1236.3835.9043 344
21 March 20251 00035.9236.0235.8035 920
24 March 202580036.2836.4036.2029 024
25 March 202540036.5736.6036.5414 628
26 March 20251 60036.3036.6036.0658 080
Total5 000   180 996


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 March 202540036.4136.6036.2214 564
21 March 202500.000.000.000
24 March 20251 40036.5336.7036.4051 142
25 March 202580036.6936.7236.6629 352
26 March 202520036.8036.8036.807 360
Total2 800   102 418

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 767 shares.

On 26 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 833 880 own shares, or 5.22% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

