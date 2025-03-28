Melospeech Inc. Named Social Impact Business of the Year





LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melospeech Inc. was honored with the Social Impact Business of the Year award at the 2025 Female Voices WomELLE Conference, held March 22 at The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas. The award celebrates companies making measurable impact in their communities—and Melospeech is doing just that through transformative early intervention.

Founded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Melospeech Inc. is on a mission to improve access to speech therapy and developmental support for children during the most important years of growth through technology. Early intervention is key to lifelong outcomes, yet many families face long waitlists and overwhelming systems.

“This award recognizes the heart of our work,” said Dr. Sandiford, CEO and founder of Melospeech®. “We aren't innovating for innovation’s sake—we’re building tools that help children get the services they need when they need them most.”

Melospeech continues to drive progress in early childhood care through smart, mission-driven technology—91% of children in its care show strong progress toward their goals within six months of regular attendance. By meeting families where they are, the company cuts out barriers and brings care directly to those who need it most.

For more information on the company visit www.melospeech.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d46c0f03-6030-4b01-b703-8b813d980b63