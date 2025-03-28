Turkey Telecom (Fixed Telephony, Broadband, Mobile, Pay-TV) Operators Intelligence Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Turkcell, Turk Telekom, Vodafone, Turksat, Digiturk, Dsmart - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Turkey today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Turkey, in terms of local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 16.8%, primarily driven by contribution from mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments. However, in terms of US dollars, service revenue will decline at a 4% CAGR over 2024-2029, due to local currency depreciation against the US dollar.

Mobile data service revenue, in terms of the local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 18.8%, thanks to increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions, and a projected growth in the adoption of 5G services. However, in US dollar terms, revenue will decline at a CAGR of 2.4%.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Turkey.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Turkey, in terms of local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 16.8%. However, in terms of US dollars, service revenue will decline at 4% CAGR over 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue, in terms of the local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 18.8%, thanks to increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions, and projected growth in adoption of 5G services. However, in US dollar terms, revenue will decline at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Fixed broadband service revenue, in terms of the local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 20.5% across the forecast period, thanks to gains in fiber and fixed wireless subscriptions and efforts from the government to expand broadband connectivity. However, in US dollar terms, it will decline at 1% CAGR over 2024-2029.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Turkey's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Turkey's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Turkey's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Turkey.

Competitive Analysis

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

Vodafone Turkey

Turksat

Digiturk

Dsmart

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7jx9c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.