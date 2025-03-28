Elis announces the availability of its 2024 Universal Registration Document and of its Sustainability Report

Saint-Cloud, March 28, 2025 - Elis filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on March 27, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report, the Sustainability statement, and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports;

the Supervisory Board Report on corporate Governance;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors,

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

The Universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information

The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:

www.amf-france.org

In addition, to highlight the Group's CSR commitment, Elis publishes a supplementary report titled “Our Environmental, Social, and Societal Responsibility”. This report includes regulatory information (Sustainability statement), as long as the overall CSR strategy and performance, and additional details on non-material topics.

It may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information

The Universal Registration Document and the Sustainability Report will be available in English on the Company website on April 3, 2025.

