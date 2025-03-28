REE Automotive to Report Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on April 29, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined electric vehicles, today announced it will report its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results before market opens on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

A webcast and conference call will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Investors may submit questions for consideration by emailing investors@ree.auto.

Event: REE’s Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) is a technology company enabling the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Powered by REE® vehicles manage operations and features through proprietary software, enhancing safety, modularity and performance in passenger and commercial vehicles. At the core of REE’s SDV technology is a single unified layer powered by the company’s system-on-chip, redundant architecture capable of real-time, complex decision making on vehicle dynamics, energy management and autonomy. REE has a global supply chain managed by multibillion dollar international supplier, Motherson Group, REE’s second largest investor. Together with a leading automotive manufacturer in Detroit, REE can produce Powered by REE vehicles at scale without the need for capital-intensive investment. REE’s SDV technology licensing is a solution for OEMs seeking to improve their cost structure, reduce time to market and enhance their product offering. The company is targeting the first deliveries of its flagship P7-C electric truck in the first half of 2025, and plans for continued growth by completing, not competing with global OEM’s future vehicle lineups. With a validated and certified SDV architecture, REE helps automakers and fleet operators unlock new mobility possibilities. Learn more at www.ree.auto.

