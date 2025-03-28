Park Place Technologies Announces 2024 North America Channel Partner Awards Recipients

CLEVELAND, OH, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, formally announced the winners of its second annual North American Channel Partner Awards at the organization's Q1 Partner Advisory Board meeting in Miami, Florida. These awards recognize the exceptional contributions of Park Place’s North American channel partners in solving client challenges through IT infrastructure management and optimization services.

Partners play a pivotal role in Park Place Technologies’ success, serving as a substantial driving force behind revenue generation and deal facilitation globally. Recognizing this, Park Place is committed to fostering the growth and success of its partners. The initiation of their Partner Advisory Board (PAB) in both North America and EMEA in 2023 underscores this commitment, providing a platform for communication, learning, and mutual benefit.

Furthermore, the implementation of a global Channel Partner Awards program provides a platform to formally recognize organizations that contributed significantly to the organization’s success while addressing critical customer pain points. Regional award ceremonies hosted in Miami, Florida and London, UK offered an opportunity to acknowledge and applaud said partners in person for their dedication and achievements throughout the previous year.

2024 North American Channel Partner Awards Winners

The 2024 North America Channel Partner Awards featured five distinct categories, which were open to all of Park Place Technologies’ North American partners that had been onboarded by January 1st, 2024. The award recipients are as follows:

North America Partner of the Year 2024: CDW

Awarded to the partner that contributed the largest total revenue to Park Place Technologies between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

North America Partner Deal of the Year 2024: World Wide Technology

Recognizing the partner responsible for delivering the single largest deal opportunity to Park Place Technologies within the 2024 calendar year.

North America Partner Initiative of the Year 2024 : SHI

Awarded to the partner that collaborated with Park Place Technologies on a standout initiative, aligning their sales teams with Park Place or actively promoting Park Place’s portfolio of services to end-user customers. Key criteria included the number of aligned reps and opportunities generated in partnership with Park Place sellers.

North America Collaborative Partner of the Year 2024: Softchoice

Acknowledging a partner that has demonstrated true collaboration by working closely with Park Place Technologies to solve customer pain points and devise solutions, advocating for Park Place’s range of IT infrastructure management services, and strengthening cooperation between sales and technical teams across the entire portfolio.

North America Rising Star Partner of the Year: Opkalla

Recognizing a partner onboarded in 2023 that has showcased their partner potential in 2024 through delivering live opportunities, actively collaborating in partnership with Park Place, and demonstrating YoY growth from the previous 12 months.

Chad Jones, Senior Director of Partner Sales at Park Place Technologies, expressed his appreciation, stating, “Our 2nd annual Partner Awards provide Park Place with the opportunity to celebrate our most strategic partner alliances. We are dedicated to fostering a unique and profitable partnership experience tailored to the needs and priorities of our dynamic reseller community. This year's award recipients have exemplified outstanding collaboration across multiple lines of business, empowering our sales teams to scale and succeed together.”

Recently, Park Place Technologies also recognized partners in the following theatres.

2024 Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Channel Partner Awards Winners:

EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year – Softcat

EMEA Commercial Partner of the Year – Softcat

EMEA Rising Star Partner of the Year – Trustmarque

EMEA Collaborative Partner of the Year – World Wide Technology

EMEA Partner Initiative of the Year – Spherica

EMEA Partner Deal of the Year – Kyndryl

2024 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Channel Partner Awards Winners:

APAC Partner of the Year – INFOSYS LIMITED

APAC Rising Star Partner of the Year – PT. Mitra Teleinformatika Perkasa

APAC Collaborative Partner of the Year – CTC Global Sdn Bhd

APAC Partner Initiative of the Year – IBM Thailand Company Limited

APAC Partner Deal of the Year – Kyndryl Philippines Incorporated

2024 Latin America (LATAM) Channel Partner Awards Winners:

LATAM Partners of the Year:

South Cone (SOCO) Partner of the Year – CEDI

North of Latin America (NOLA) Partner of the Year – BPM@Consulting

Andean Partner of the Year – Green Services and Solutions SAS

Brazil Partner of the Year – Unitech

LATAM Rising Star Partners of the Year:

SOCO Rising Star Partner of the Year – Ricoh Chile

NOLA Rising Star Partner of the Year – Business Conexión

Andean Rising Star Partner of the Year – Akros CIA Ltda

Brazil Rising Star Partner of the Year – TEEVO

LATAM Collaborative Partners of the Year:

SOCO Collaborative Partner of the Year – Telextorage

NOLA Collaborative Partner of the Year – Wolk IT

Andean Collaborative Partner of the Year – VM Peru SAC

Brazil Collaborative Partner of the Year – Yssy

LATAM Partner Initiative of the Year – CEDI

LATAM Partner Deal of the Year – ArrowHead Axion

"Our channel partners play a vital role in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide,” added John Stock, SVP, Global Sales & Marketing at Park Place Technologies. “The 2024 Partner Awards winners have exemplified the collaboration, innovation, and commitment that define true strategic alliances. At Park Place, we are proud to work alongside such dedicated partners to create new opportunities, expand our reach, and drive success together."

Click here to explore last year’s global winners of Park Place Technologies’ inaugural 2023 Channel Partner Awards.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. We help 21,500 organizations – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and Uptime.

Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Park Place Technologies: Save. Simplify. Innovate. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

Attachment