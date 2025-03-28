Intelligent Bio Solutions to Highlight Proprietary Drug Testing Technology at 2025 NDASA Conference and Trade Show

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced its participation as a gold sponsor at the 2025 National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) Conference and Trade Show, taking place from April 1 – 4 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Daniel Brown, Head of Clinical Affairs at Intelligent Bio Solutions, will present at the International Symposium on Tuesday, April 1, at 1:00 PM. Daniel will introduce the Company’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution, a portable, non-invasive solution designed to enable fast, on-site drug screening using fingerprint sweat. The solution is designed to provide a dignified, efficient alternative to traditional drug testing methods and to support compliance in safety-critical industries.

NDASA’s annual conference is a premier event for professionals involved in drug and alcohol testing, workplace safety, and substance abuse prevention. Attendees include HR leaders, safety professionals, treatment providers, third-party administrators, collectors, legal professionals, and government representatives.

“The NDASA conference brings together key voices in workplace drug testing,” said Daniel Brown, Head of Clinical Affairs at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “We’re proud to support its mission and contribute to the conversation around practical, respectful testing alternatives that address today’s workplace safety challenges.”

The Company’s presence at the NDASA 2025 Conference and Trade Show highlights its continued commitment to workplace safety and innovation in drug screening. With more than 400 accounts across 19 countries, INBS is expanding its reach across sectors such as construction, transportation, mining, and manufacturing. As the Company prepares to enter the multi-billion dollar U.S. drug screening market later this year, participation also provides a timely platform to engage with industry stakeholders and demonstrate the relevance of its solution to the needs of the U.S. drug screening landscape.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

LinkedIn | Twitter

Investor & Media Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com