Crusoe Cloud Achieves "Gold" Status in The GPU Cloud Cluster Max Rating System from SemiAnalysis

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious "Gold" designation in The GPU Cloud Cluster Max Rating System by Semianalysis. This recognition underscores Crusoe Cloud's commitment to delivering a scalable and easy-to-use cloud platform optimized for the most demanding AI workloads and powered by clean energy.

The GPU Cloud Cluster Max Rating System provides a comprehensive evaluation of GPU cloud providers, assessing factors critical for AI and machine learning deployments. Crusoe Cloud's "Gold" rating signifies its exceptional capabilities in providing the infrastructure, reliability, scalability, and support necessary for enterprises to scale their AI initiatives effectively.

The report praises Crusoe Cloud for its easy-to-use console UI as “straightforward to navigate and user-friendly” and its dashboard experience which “sets a high standard in the GPU cloud market, particularly in terms of ease of use and accessibility.” In addition, the report highlights Crusoe Cloud’s robust fault management: “Crusoe automatically identified issues, proactively fixed them, and guided users on migration. This robust fault management improves user experience.” Finally, the report calls out Crusoe’s enterprise-grade support as “exceptional white-glove service experience.”

"We are proud to receive this 'Gold' rating from Semianalysis," said Nadav Eiron, SVP Cloud Engineering, Crusoe. "This recognition validates our unwavering focus on building the world's favorite enterprise AI cloud. Crusoe Cloud is purpose-built to empower businesses with the performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness they need to unlock their full AI potential."

Crusoe Cloud's "Gold" rating in The GPU Cloud Cluster Max Rating System further solidifies its position as a leader in the enterprise AI cloud space, providing the infrastructure and support necessary for businesses to confidently deploy and scale their AI applications.

Crusoe is committed to continuous improvement, driven by close collaboration between its Customer Success, Product teams, and customers. Crusoe actively integrates customer feedback into its feature roadmap to ensure the platform evolves effectively and delivers customer value. Current development efforts include proactive health checks for improved node failure detection, and the implementation of more advanced new cluster burn-in.

About Crusoe Cloud

Crusoe Cloud is an intuitive, highly scalable platform to run next-generation AI workloads. Built on the latest, state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure, the platform delivers unmatched reliability and enterprise-grade support. As the world’s favorite AI cloud, Crusoe Cloud allows engineers, developers, and data scientists to focus on innovation, not infrastructure.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.

