Silynxcom to Co-Develop Advanced Augmented Reality Communication Solutions for the Aerospace Market

Silynxcom enters non-binding memorandum of understanding to examine integrating its tactical communications expertise with augmented reality technology to address emerging aerospace industry needs

Netanya, Israel, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with an augmented reality software development company to explore the joint development of innovative communication solutions for the aerospace market.

The MOU establishes a framework for the companies to collaborate on the development of next-generation products that would integrate Silynxcom's advanced in-ear headset technology with augmented reality capabilities specifically designed for aerospace applications.

"This is an exciting opportunity to expand our technological capabilities and address aerospace applications, characterized by load environments such as aircraft cockpits," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "By potentially combining our expertise in tactical communication systems with advanced augmented reality solutions, we aim to develop innovative products that could enhance situational awareness and communication effectiveness in demanding aerospace environments."

This initiative aligns with Silynxcom's ongoing innovation to expand its product offerings and market reach, building on the Company's recent momentum in securing significant contracts across defense, law enforcement, and specialized commercial sectors. The MOU provides a phased structure for the parties to evaluate technical feasibility, market potential, and business models for potential joint product development.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

