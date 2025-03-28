5G NTN Market to Reach USD 77.9 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G NTN Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report reveals that the 5G NTN Market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 77.9 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 34.14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SpaceX – Starlink

OneWeb – OneWeb LEO Satellite Network

Telesat – Lightspeed Constellation

Amazon (Project Kuiper) – Kuiper Satellite System

AST SpaceMobile – BlueWalker 3

SES S.A. – O3b mPOWER

Eutelsat – EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS

Inmarsat (Viasat Inc.) – ORCHESTRA Network

Thales Group – Thales Alenia Space SATCOM Solutions

Lockheed Martin – Pony Express 1

Hughes Network Systems – Jupiter 3 Satellite

Nokia – Nokia AVA for NTN

Ericsson – Ericsson 5G Core for NTN

Huawei – 5G NTN Integrated Solutions

Intelsat – FlexMove Connectivity

5G NTN Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 77.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growing need for seamless, high-speed connectivity in remote regions is driving the adoption of 5G NTN, especially for industries like aviation, defense, and IoT.

Component Analysis – Hardware Takes the Lead, Services Register Fastest Growth

The Hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for 47% of the largest share of the 5G NTN Market, owing to demand for satellite transceivers, advanced antennas, and ground terminals to provide seamless connectivity. Such hardware solutions are essential for bandwidth agnostic, low latency, inexpensive connectivity, particularly in rural and remote regions. This dominance is further strengthened by the increase in satellite launches and technological improvements to hardware appliances.

Services is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as enterprises increasingly adopt managed satellite-based services, such as network monitoring, data management, and consulting. This comes from the need for efficient but low-latency communication services in defense, maritime and industrial cases.

Platform Analysis – UAS Platform Dominates, LEO Satellite to Register Fastest CAGR

The UAS Platform segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to the wide application of UAS in defense, logistics, and emergency response. UAS allows for high-speed, real-time communication and aerial surveillance, which proves invaluable during critical operations. Moreover, the segment's dominance has been further bolstered by the burgeoning demand for NTN-integrated drones for remote monitoring, disaster management, and precision agriculture.

The LEO Satellite segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to its low-latency, high-speed internet delivery capabilities. With a growing number of LEO satellites being deployed and relatively lower operational costs compared to traditional GEO satellites, they are playing a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and reaching underserved and remote areas.

Location Analysis – Urban Segment Leads, Rural Segment Set for Rapid Growth

The Urban segment dominated the market and held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the high number of enterprises, government incentives for smart city projects, and rising adoption of enhanced mobile broadband services. Owing to the need for seamless connectivity, low latency, and real-time applications such as AR and smart transportation, the urban segment accounted for a large share.

The Rural segment is projected to have the highest growth rate due to rising investment in satellite infrastructure for connectivity in vast remote or underserved regions. Governments and telecom operators are increasingly using NTN solutions to bridge the urban-rural digital gap.

Application Analysis – EMBB Dominates, MMTC Registers Fastest Growth

The eMBB segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share due to demand for high throughput Internet services, video streaming, and real-time applications. Enhanced Data Rates and Coverage: NTN Integration with Terrestrial 5G Network—eMBB as a Dominating Application.

The Massive Machine-Type Communications segment is projected to be the fastest growing, due to the proliferation of IoT applications in the areas of industrial automation, remote asset tracking, and smart agriculture. MMTCs are being rapidly adopted to cater to millions of low-power devices connecting simultaneously.

End-Use Analysis – Aerospace & Defense Leads, Maritime Segment to Grow Fastest

The market was dominated by the Aerospace & Defense segment due to the critical demand for secure, real-time communication and enhanced surveillance capability. Military applications of NTN solutions, providing connectivity in remote areas and in high-altitude scenarios.

The Maritime segment is estimated to record the fastest CAGR, owing to the rising uptake of NTN-based solutions used in ship tracking and monitoring, maritime safety, and weather monitoring in real-time. With the expansion of both maritime trade and offshore operations, the need for capable satellite-backed communications will continue to increase.

5G NTN Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

UAS Platform

LEO Satellite

MEO Satellite

GEO Satellite

By Location

Urban

Rural

Remote

Isolated

By Application

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLCC)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

By End-Use

Maritime

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Mining

Others





Regional Insights – North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

The 5G NTN Market was led by North America owing to high early adoption of advanced satellite communication technologies, significant investment in NTN infrastructure, and increasing demand for low-latency connectivity. Key market players with NTN capabilities, including SpaceX, Amazon, and AT&T, also drive regional leadership.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR with the increase in government initiatives for improved digital-connectivity in rural areas and increasing launches of satellites. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are steadily turning to NTN solutions to ensure better connectivity, especially in countryside and island areas. In addition, expanding smart cities along the rapid industrial growth is further propelling demand for 5G NTN services in the region.

