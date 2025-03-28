The Ontario Real Estate Association Announces New 2025 President and Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has announced that Belleville-based REALTOR®, Cathy Polan, has assumed the role of President of OREA. The announcement follows the Association’s Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025.

In this capacity, Ms. Polan will be representing Ontario’s nearly 100,000 REALTORS®, ensuring they have the tools, resources, and support needed to help build stronger communities across the province. She will lead the Association’s efforts to enhance professional standards, improve consumer protection, and bring affordability back within reach for hardworking Ontarians.

“I’m honoured to be taking on the role of OREA President in 2025 and I look forward to working alongside our Members, Member Board leaders, and industry partners to guide the real estate profession forward,” said Ms. Polan. “As REALTORS®, building stronger communities is at the heart of everything we do, and during such a pivotal time, it’s more important than ever that we work together to keep the dream of homeownership alive for the next generation."

In addition, Sault Ste. Marie-based REALTOR® Kimberly Fairley was elected 2025 President-Elect and will also serve as Provincial Director for Northern Ontario for the upcoming year.

“The future of real estate and housing in Ontario depends on the bold and innovative solutions that OREA and REALTORS® across the province have been advocating for,” said Ms. Fairley. “As the 2025 OREA President-Elect, I look forward to guiding our Members to be the best professionals and leaders that they can be, and work to ensure more housing supply is brought to market across the spectrum, from purpose-built rentals to single family homes.”

The 2025 OREA Board of Directors welcomes the following new members:

Manny Andrade, Director-at-Large

Director-at-Large Alison Porter, Provincial Director for Western Ontario

Provincial Director for Western Ontario Mark Malinoff, Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario

Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario Tehreem Kamal, Provincial Director for Central Ontario

Provincial Director for Central Ontario Don McColl, Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario



The following Board members are returning or continuing the second year of their two-year term:

Rick Kedzior, Past-President

Past-President Ryan Humble, Director-at-Large

Director-at-Large Randy Pawlowski, Director-at-Large

Director-at-Large Paul Etherington, Director-at-Large

Director-at-Large Meredith Kennedy, Provincial Director for Central Ontario

Provincial Director for Central Ontario Dustin Davis, Provincial Director for Southern Ontario

For the full biographies and additional information about the 2025 OREA Board of Directors, please visit the OREA website.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA

JeanAdrienD@orea.com

416-459-6059