SEALSQ and IC’ALPS Join Forces to Advance Post-Quantum Secure ASICs for Automotive Functional Safety

Geneva, Switzerland, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announces a strategic collaboration with IC’ALPS, a premier ASIC design house specializing in custom integrated circuits ready for IATF16949 standard, mastering Functional Safety for ISO 26262 with solutions tailored to meet the required ASIL levels. Of note, as announced in February 2025, SEALSQ has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire 100% of the share capital and voting rights of IC’ALPS. As disclosed, the acquisition is subject to, amongst other items, the completion of the appropriate due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and authorization by French regulatory authorities.

With proven track records in automotive applications, IC’ALPS brings expertise in power management ICs, quality design, test-fault coverage and FMEDA (Failure Modes, Effects and Diagnostic Analysis) — positioning this partnership to redefine automotive safety and security by introducing a new class of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) tailored for Functional Safety in the age of post-quantum computing.

In an era where modern vehicles can contain more than 1,400 semiconductor components, the role of Functional Safety has become mission critical. Electronics now account for over 40% of a vehicle's cost-doubling from just 18% in the early 2000s. As vehicles become more autonomous, connected, and software-defined, ASICs must deliver more than just performance—they must guarantee safety, reliability, and compliance with the most rigorous standards.

Enabling Functional Safety with ASICs Designed for ISO 26262



Through this partnership, SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure technology will be integrated into IC’ALPS’ automotive ASIC designs, providing robust cryptographic resistance against quantum-era threats. IC’ALPS brings extensive experience in designing chips for systems requiring high Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASILs), including analog (LED drivers, PMICs, DCDC converters, high-precision current sensors among others), and digital (embedded microcontroller, hardware accelerators for data signal processing) functions ensuring resilience against both systematic and random hardware failures.

ASICs allow system integrators to consolidate multiple functions into a single chip, reducing component count, improving reliability, and enhancing system efficiency. With IC’ALPS’ IATF16949-ready design methodology and rigorous test fault coverage for quality assurance, combined with SEALSQ’s cryptographic IP, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers will benefit from ultra-secure, deterministic, and highly customized semiconductor solutions.

Benefits of Post-Quantum ASICs in Automotive Applications

Functional Safety Compliance: Designed with technical safety requirements (TSRs) mapped from high-level safety goals to ensure ISO 26262 certification.

Integrated Security: Native post-quantum cryptography with embedded secure elements and fail-safe mechanisms.

Miniaturization & Performance: Reduced system complexity through the integration of digital, analog, RF, and power management functions.

Electromagnetic Immunity: Enhanced EMI resistance and EMC validation to ensure robust operation within complex automotive environments.

Real-time Responsiveness: Deterministic behavior and low-latency performance essential for safety-critical decisions in autonomous driving systems.

Comprehensive Support: Backed by IC’ALPS’ customer support, including product training, layout guidelines, and system-level simulation models.

Addressing the Challenges of Functional Safety Design



ASIC development in automotive contexts requires close collaboration between IC designers and system architects to accurately translate ASIL requirements into chip-level safety mechanisms. IC’ALPS and SEALSQ are co-developing methodologies to ensure safety goals are traceable and measurable—from FMEDA analyses to integrated diagnostics and self-monitoring circuits, supported by IC’ALPS’ expertise in application-level validation, debug with design teams, and mature knowledge of functional safety ASIC design methodology.

Beyond compliance, the collaboration prioritizes optimization—ensuring that safety features do not unnecessarily inflate development cycles or costs, while leveraging IC’ALPS’ project support to streamline integration for OEMs, preserving the competitive edge for automotive clients.

A Vision for Secure and Safe Mobility



This partnership marks a decisive step forward in shaping the future of automotive security. By embedding post-quantum cryptography and functional safety mechanisms directly into automotive ASICs, SEALSQ and IC’ALPS are empowering the next generation of electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles to be not only smarter—but safer and future-proof with best-in-class expertise driving innovation.

About IC’ALPS:

IC’ALPS is your one-stop-shop ASIC partner. Based in France (HQ in Grenoble, two design centers in Grenoble and Toulouse), the company provides customers with a complete offering for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Systems on Chip (SoC) development from circuit specification, mastering design in-house, up to the qualification, and the management of the entire production supply chain. Its 100+ engineers’ areas of expertise include analogic, digital and mixed-signal circuits (sensor/MEMS interfaces, ultra-low power consumption, power management, high-resolution converters, high voltage, signal processing, ARM and RISC-V based multiprocessors architectures, hardware accelerators) on technologies from 0.18 µm down to 1.8 nm, and from multiple foundries (TSMC, Global Foundries, Tower Semiconductor, X-FAB, STMicroelectronics, etc.). The company is active worldwide in medical, industrial, automotive, IoT, AI, mil-aero and digital identity & security sectors. IC’ALPS is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 9100:2018, Common Criteria certified, IATF16949-ready, member of TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA), ams Osram Preferred Partner, X-FAB’s partner network and Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Service Alliance (DSA).

More information on www.icalps.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/ic-alps

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to enhance its production facilities in the U.S. and France; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; the success of SEALCOIN; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and Investor Contacts