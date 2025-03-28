Air Methods Celebrates National Doctor Day

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Doctor Day approaches, Air Methods takes the opportunity to celebrate and honor the dedicated physicians who form the backbone of its patient care system. Air Methods physicians play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of safe and high-quality healthcare to patients across the country.

Air Methods’ physicians are board-certified and bring decades of experience to their roles. For patients requiring specialized care, Air Methods employs obstetric, neonatology, pediatric emergency medicine, and intensive care physicians, ensuring that the diverse needs of patients are met with the highest level of care.

“Behind every crew who arrives at the side of an ill or injured patient is an Air Methods physician,” said Emily Colyer, Director of Patient Safety and Registered Nurse. “Air Methods physicians are on call 24/7/365 for every base across the country. Available by telephone to guide the care of our patients, they communicate with crews, referring physicians, and receiving physicians to ensure that our patients receive safe, high-quality healthcare.”

Physicians are integral to Air Methods’ quality and safety review process, meticulously reviewing all critical cases, events, and procedures to ensure that Air Methods' care meets the highest standards. More than 400 case reviews are conducted each year, enabling physicians to continuously enhance the quality of patient care through regular reviews with clinicians and leaders.

“Air Methods is the industry leader in quality care, and our performance metrics support that assertion,” said Dr. Eric Schmitt, Air Methods’ SkyLife Air Ambulance Medical Director and Physician Advisor. “Our high performance is a result of the resources that are invested in ongoing quality assurance and the incredibly robust training and education programs that begin with onboarding and continue with the ongoing and annual content. Air Methods’ overriding safety culture and the commitment to a just culture, allow everyone to learn and grow when opportunities for improvement arise.”

Ensuring that policies and protocols are informed by the latest medical evidence, Air Methods physicians actively participate in writing, reviewing, and approving all guidelines used in patient care delivery. They are not only experts in their fields but also dedicated educators. They teach and participate in simulation exercises, cadaver laboratory instruction, and various educational programs among bases and training centers across the country. Their commitment to education ensures that critical care teams are well-prepared to handle any medical situation and further underscores their commitment to clinical excellence.

“On this National Doctor's Day, Air Methods extends its deepest gratitude to physicians for their unwavering dedication, expertise, and compassionate care,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “With more than 50 physicians and surgeons we employ, their relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare continues to make a profound difference in the lives of patients every day.”

