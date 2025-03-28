NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 28, 2025
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Robin
|Last Name(s)
|Mooldijk
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of ordinary shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€33.8505446
|Volume
|50,000
|Total
|€1,692,527.23
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|€33.8505446
|Volume
|50,000
|Total
|€1,692,527.23
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of transaction
|March 26, 2025
|Place of transaction
|Off Exchange
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|363
|33.855
|12289.365
|1426
|33.8525
|48273.665
|622
|33.8525
|21056.255
|876
|33.8525
|29654.79
|74
|33.8425
|2504.345
|58
|33.8425
|1962.865
|266
|33.84
|9001.44
|232
|33.84
|7850.88
|1290
|33.84
|43653.6
|850
|33.8425
|28766.125
|1021
|33.8425
|34553.1925
|1085
|33.8375
|36713.6875
|1358
|33.8375
|45951.325
|195
|33.8375
|6598.3125
|1374
|33.8375
|46492.725
|1374
|33.8375
|46492.725
|475
|33.8375
|16072.8125
|1941
|33.8375
|65678.5875
|523
|33.8325
|17694.3975
|2286
|33.83
|77335.38
|565
|33.835
|19116.775
|282
|33.835
|9541.47
|902
|33.835
|30519.17
|70
|33.8325
|2368.275
|1055
|33.8325
|35693.2875
|354
|33.835
|11977.59
|986
|33.8325
|33358.845
|81
|33.835
|2740.635
|344
|33.835
|11639.24
|95
|33.835
|3214.325
|917
|33.8325
|31024.4025
|413
|33.835
|13973.855
|59
|33.835
|1996.265
|107
|33.8325
|3620.0775
|891
|33.84
|30151.44
|2960
|33.84
|100166.4
|117
|33.865
|3962.205
|304
|33.865
|10294.96
|27
|33.865
|914.355
|37
|33.865
|1253.005
|115
|33.865
|3894.475
|1111
|33.8625
|37621.2375
|509
|33.855
|17232.195
|908
|33.8525
|30738.07
|361
|33.86
|12223.46
|1226
|33.8625
|41515.425
|618
|33.8625
|20927.025
|117
|33.87
|3962.79
|523
|33.87
|17714.01
|99
|33.87
|3353.13
|455
|33.87
|15410.85
|1080
|33.87
|36579.6
|1064
|33.8675
|36035.02
|916
|33.8625
|31018.05
|368
|33.87
|12464.16
|985
|33.8675
|33359.4875
|134
|33.865
|4537.91
|4
|33.865
|135.46
|591
|33.865
|20014.215
|8003
|33.865
|271021.595
|86
|33.865
|2912.39
|70
|33.865
|2370.55
|375
|33.865
|12699.375
|87
|33.87
|2946.69
|382
|33.87
|12938.34
|101
|33.875
|3421.375
|445
|33.875
|15074.375
|99
|33.875
|3353.625
|436
|33.875
|14769.5
|89
|33.88
|3015.32
|96
|33.8775
|3252.24
|292
|33.8775
|9892.23