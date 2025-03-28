Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 28, 2025

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robin
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70


4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares
CurrencyEUR
Price €33.8505446
Volume 50,000
Total €1,692,527.23
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transactionMarch 26, 2025
Place of transactionOff Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€)Total for trade (€)
36333.85512289.365
142633.852548273.665
62233.852521056.255
87633.852529654.79
7433.84252504.345
5833.84251962.865
26633.849001.44
23233.847850.88
129033.8443653.6
85033.842528766.125
102133.842534553.1925
108533.837536713.6875
135833.837545951.325
19533.83756598.3125
137433.837546492.725
137433.837546492.725
47533.837516072.8125
194133.837565678.5875
52333.832517694.3975
228633.8377335.38
56533.83519116.775
28233.8359541.47
90233.83530519.17
7033.83252368.275
105533.832535693.2875
35433.83511977.59
98633.832533358.845
8133.8352740.635
34433.83511639.24
9533.8353214.325
91733.832531024.4025
41333.83513973.855
5933.8351996.265
10733.83253620.0775
89133.8430151.44
296033.84100166.4
11733.8653962.205
30433.86510294.96
2733.865914.355
3733.8651253.005
11533.8653894.475
111133.862537621.2375
50933.85517232.195
90833.852530738.07
36133.8612223.46
122633.862541515.425
61833.862520927.025
11733.873962.79
52333.8717714.01
9933.873353.13
45533.8715410.85
108033.8736579.6
106433.867536035.02
91633.862531018.05
36833.8712464.16
98533.867533359.4875
13433.8654537.91
433.865135.46
59133.86520014.215
800333.865271021.595
8633.8652912.39
7033.8652370.55
37533.86512699.375
8733.872946.69
38233.8712938.34
10133.8753421.375
44533.87515074.375
9933.8753353.625
43633.87514769.5
8933.883015.32
9633.87753252.24
29233.87759892.23