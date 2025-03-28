WENDEL: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document 

2024 Universal Registration Document

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, March 28, 2025. It is available to the public, in French, pursuant to the regulations in force.

It includes:

the 2024 annual financial report,

the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports,

information regarding the fees paid in 2024 to the Statutory Auditors,

required information regarding the share buyback program,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the preparation of the sustainability statement.

This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Shareholders’ Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also be available at the Company's head office, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris – France.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than April 8, 2024.

Shareholders’ Meeting as of May 15, 2025

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday May 15, 2025, at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at the Auditorium Cézanne Saint-Honoré, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris.

Agenda

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Q1 2025 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2025 (post-market release)

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

H1 2025 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2025, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Q3 2025 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2025 (post-market release)

Friday, December 12, 2025

2025 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In May 2024, Wendel completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in IK Partners, a major step in the deployment of its strategic expansion in third-party private asset management and also announced in October 2024 the acquisition of 75% of Monroe Capital. Pro forma of Monroe Capital, Wendel manages more than 33 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, and c.7.4 billion euros invested in its principal investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

