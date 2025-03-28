Lectra: availability of 2024 Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 28, 2025 - Lectra announces that its 2024 Annual Financial Report has been released and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The 2024 Annual Financial Report containing the Management Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Sustainability Report is now available in the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in PDF version on the company’s website: https://www.lectra.com/fr/investisseurs.

A condensed English version of the Annual Financial Report 2024 is also available on the company's website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors.

About Lectra

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 527 million euros in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext, where it is included in the following indices: CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with capital of €37,966,274 • RCS Paris B 300 702 305

Attachment