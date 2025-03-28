BNP Paribas SA: Restatement of new 2024 quarterly series in the 2025 format

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 28 March 2025

This restatement has no impact on the Group’s published 2024 results and changes only the analytical breakdown of business lines, divisions and Corporate Centre segment. However, it impacts the risk-weighted assets of the various business lines, divisions and Group.

​

In order to present a consistent reference with the presentation of the financial statements and the results applied from 1 January 2025, the quarterly series for the 2024 financial year include the main effects described below:

​

The change in the allocation of normalized equity from 11% to 12% of risk-weighted assets: as part of the coming into force of the finalisation of Basel 3 (Basel 4) on 1 January 20251, and in line with its CET1 target of 12%, the Group decided to change the normalized equity allocated to its business lines, excluding Insurance, to 12% of risk-weighted assets, from 11% previously, as of 1 January 2025;

The impact of this transposition (Basel 4)1 on the level of risk-weighted assets;

Full consolidation in the prudential scope of entities under the exclusive control of the Arval business as if it had occurred on 1 January 2024 (instead of 1 July 2024);

The geographical focus (sale and run-off of businesses in 10 countries) carried out by Personal Finance. It leads to the reclassification of income and business data from the non-strategic or non-core perimeter (equivalent to the activities put into run-off) in the Corporate Centre. Personal Finance’s profit and loss account therefore corresponds to the remaining strategic or core perimeter ;

A change in revenue allocation methodology between Wealth Management and Corporate Centre;

The business indicators at BNL are restated to take into account a precise breakdown of deposits by category (current, savings and term) and off balance sheet savings (assets under Discretionary Portfolio Management now included).

​

​

​The following non-audited appendices detail the 2024 quarterly results in line with these developments.

Appendix 1: 2024 restated Group profit & loss, unchanged compared to 2024 Published Group profit & loss

Appendix 2: Effects of the restatement on operating divisions

Appendix 3: Effects of the restatement on Corporate Centre

Appendix 4: Effects on deposits and off balance sheet savings of BNL

Appendix 5: New quarterly restated series​ for all operating divisions and businesses

​

​NEW QUARTERLY SERIES IN EXCEL FORMAT ARE AVAILABLE ON THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE: HTTPS://INVEST.BNPPARIBAS.COM

1 Transposition into European law of the finalisation of Basel 3 (Basel 4) by Regulation (EU) 2024/1623 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 May 2024 amending Regulation (EU) 575/2013, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 19 June 2024.





