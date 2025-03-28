INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Pony AI Inc. (PONY) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Pony AI Inc. (“Pony AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PONY) complied with federal securities laws. On March 25, 2025, Pony AI announced unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing a decrease in robotaxi services revenue for the fourth quarter. The Company said the “decrease was mainly driven by reduced service fees from providing autonomous vehicle engineering solutions based on our collaboration projects’ progression schedule.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Pony AI stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/pony-ai/ to discuss your legal rights.