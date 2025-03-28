Ambow Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

CUPERTINO, California, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.ambow.com and the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at ir@ambow.com or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 10080 N. Wolfe RD, Suite SW3-200, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent and real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

or

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com