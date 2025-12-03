Ambow Education Unveils HybriU Adaptive Teach™ — A Real-Time Adaptive Teaching System That Elevates Instruction and Learning Outcomes

CUPERTINO, Calif, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced the launch of HybriU Adaptive Teach™, a next-generation teaching system that brings real-time intelligence and adaptive instruction to classes with both onsite and online students. Built on Ambow’s HybriU™ phygital innovation platform, Adaptive Teach dynamically informs classroom interactions with student engagement data, enhancing learning outcomes and strengthening instructional quality.

HybriU Adaptive Teach captures every word spoken by the instructor in the learner's preferred language and instantly converts it into structured, searchable digital notes for each student, whether they are attending in person or online. Within their personal workspace, learners can highlight key points, annotate concepts and ask AI-powered questions without interrupting the learning experience. By transforming passive listening into active participation, the system enhances comprehension, retention and collaboration.

In parallel, the system continuously analyzes student interactions, such as note-taking activity, annotations, question frequency and topic trends, to provide instructors with real-time insights into engagement levels and potential knowledge gaps. Indicators such as rising confusion signals, trending questions, low-activity alerts and emerging keywords help instructors identify when to pause, clarify or adjust instruction pacing. This real-time feedback loop allows teachers to intervene in the moment, rather than waiting for quizzes, assignments or end-of-class feedback, creating a more dynamic, responsive, data-informed learning environment.

“This product launch represents an important advancement for modern education and Ambow both in our mission to improve educational outcomes and in the evolution of our HybriU product matrix,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Ambow Education. “HybriU Adaptive Teach brings a new layer of clarity and responsiveness to the classroom. It has the power to transform how students learn and how instructors teach with an immediate interactive feedback loop, strengthening teaching, supporting student engagement, and ultimately improving learning outcomes. As we continue expanding the HybriU ecosystem, we are deepening the phygital connection between learners, instructors, and environments in real time.”

Key Features of HybriU Adaptive Teach

Real-Time Auto Transcription Converted to Smart Notes : Every spoken sentence is transcribed and delivered as structured notes to each student, eliminating the need for manual notetaking.

: Every spoken sentence is transcribed and delivered as structured notes to each student, eliminating the need for manual notetaking. AI-Augmented Student Notes: Learners can annotate, highlight, and ask AI questions directly within their notes, capturing ideas, clarifying concepts, and deepening understanding without disrupting their learning flow.

Learners can annotate, highlight, and ask AI questions directly within their notes, capturing ideas, clarifying concepts, and deepening understanding without disrupting their learning flow. Continuous Engagement Intelligence: Students’ interactions and note-taking activity are aggregated into real-time learning intelligence that reflects comprehension, engagement levels, and emerging questions.

Students’ interactions and note-taking activity are aggregated into real-time learning intelligence that reflects comprehension, engagement levels, and emerging questions. Adaptive Teaching Dashboard: Instructors receive clear pacing signals, top questions, and moment-to-moment engagement insights, enabling timely teaching adjustments that strengthen understanding and keep the class aligned.

Instructors receive clear pacing signals, top questions, and moment-to-moment engagement insights, enabling timely teaching adjustments that strengthen understanding and keep the class aligned. Driving Better Learning Outcomes: HybriU Adaptive Teach moves learning beyond one-way delivery. Students become active and engaged participants, while instructors gain reliable, timely insight rather than depending on delayed assessments or guesswork.

Ambow is hosting its Investor & HybriU Technology Showcase on December 8, 2025. For information or to register to attend this event in person or online, please visit http://www.hybriu.com/.

