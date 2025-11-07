Ambow Education Partners with The Forensic CPA Society to Advance AI-Enabled Professional Training via HybriU Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with The Forensic CPA Society (“FCPAS”). Under the agreement, FCPAS will adopt Ambow’s HybriU™ platform to deliver its forensic accounting training modules and certification programs worldwide, expanding access and engagement across its global network of professionals and learners.

FCPAS is a global professional organization that awards the Forensic Certified Public Accountant (FCPA™) designation, equipping professionals with the expertise needed in forensic accounting, fraud examination and financial investigation.

"This collaboration marks another step in our strategy to extend HybriU's reach in professional training alongside education, where technology can enhance learning outcomes,” said Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow Education. “By partnering with leading organizations like the Forensic CPA Society, we’re helping more learners gain high-value skills through flexible, technology-enabled programs. It’s a meaningful step toward our vision of making advanced, AI-powered learning accessible to professionals around the world.”

HybriU™ is Ambow’s AI-powered hybrid education and collaboration platform that brings classrooms and course content to life wherever learners are. Featuring immersive 3D technology and real-time multilingual interaction with built-in AI translation and transcription features, it seamlessly connects physical and virtual environments to deliver engaging learning experiences for both in-person and remote participants. Scalable and easy to deploy, HybriU enables institutions and organizations to build immersive, globally connected learning ecosystems that boost engagement, reduce operational costs and expand their global reach.

Stephon Grey, President of the Forensic CPA Society, added: “This partnership gives our member community access to a best-in-class delivery platform. Ambow’s technology will allow us to serve forensic-accounting professionals around the world more effectively, broadening access and improving engagement across our global network of certification candidates, working professionals and members."

The Forensic CPA Society’s membership includes more than 766 FCPA™ credential holders across 37 countries, representing a highly specialized community of forensic accounting professionals and firms.

