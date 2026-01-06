Ambow’s HybriU Global Learning Network Establishes Anchor Learning Center in Singapore through Strategic Partnership with RHT Academy

CUPERTINO, Calif, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that its HybriU Global Learning Network (HGLN) has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based RHT Academy Pte. Ltd. to launch Singapore’s first HybriU Global Learning Center (HGLC). RHT Academy is a professional training and development organization with a well-established presence in executive and continuing education in Singapore. Under the partnership, RHT Academy will provide facilities and local support in Singapore, while HybriU will serve as the AI-powered phygital platform connecting U.S. universities with the HybriU Global Learning Center.

The HybriU Global Learning Network is a growing ecosystem linking classrooms, labs, and institutions through real-time, AI-powered connectivity. The new Singapore center will serve as a regional anchor and premium hub within the network, connecting U.S. institutions and international students across Southeast Asia.

Universities participating in the HGLN will gain access to the Singapore center to deliver degree or micro-bachelor/master certificate programs without establishing local campuses. Through the HGLN, U.S. universities can extend faculty presence via real-time, multi-location teaching; build sustainable pipelines of international students aligned with U.S. regulatory requirements; and establish global brand presence and overseas learning sites without upfront capital investments.

“Our strategic partnership with RHT Academy in Singapore represents a major milestone in our HGLN strategy, advancing our vision to build a global ecosystem that supports U.S. universities' ability to expand international enrollment,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Ambow Education. “Singapore is a critical education and talent hub in Asia. The new center will enable U.S. institutions to reach more students across Southeast Asia, while providing localized academic support and high-quality hybrid learning experiences aligned with U.S. academic standards.”

The Singapore HGLC will be powered by Ambow’s AI-enabled HybriU(TM) phygital innovation platform, which seamlessly integrates physical and digital learning environments to deliver superior global hybrid learning experiences.

Key functions of the Singapore HGLC will include:

Recruitment Support: Coordinated regional outreach, student counseling, and pre-admissions preparation to connect qualified international students with participating U.S. universities.

Access to HGLC Facilities: On-demand access to modern, fully equipped learning spaces designed to support hybrid instruction, workshops, design studios, faculty engagement, and experiential learning programs.

Localized Services: Language support, academic advising, orientation programs, and career-readiness services to ensure students prior to transitioning to U.S. on-campus study.

Ambow is currently in the process of evaluating additional HGLC locations across Asia.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriU™, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriU.com

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com