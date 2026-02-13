Ambow Files Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2025

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.ambow.com and the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at ir@ambow.com or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 10080 N. Wolfe RD, Suite SW3-200, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Through its patented flagship platform HybriU™, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriU.com

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com