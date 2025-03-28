Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

 Senvest Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or $105.06 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million or $33.78 per share for the year 2023.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the years ended
   
 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023
   
Net income attributable to common shareholders$258.1$83.6
   
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$105.06$33.78
   

