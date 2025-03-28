Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

MONTREAL, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or $105.06 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million or $33.78 per share for the year 2023.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the years ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$258.1
|$83.6
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$105.06
|$33.78
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082