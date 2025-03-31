KBC Group: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information – 31 March 2025, 8h00
Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:
- 2024 annual report of KBC Group (https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group of 30 April 2025 (also attached in PDF)
- All other information for the Annual General Meeting(s) of KBC Group of 30 April 2025. (https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/30-april-2025.html)
Note: the 2024 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group, is also available
(https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/information-on-kbc-bank/annual-and-interim-reports.html)
