Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 24 March 2025 – 28 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 13:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,650,000
|16.47
|43,566,600
|24 March 2025
|170,000
|16.54
|2,811,800
|25 March 2025
|190,000
|16.72
|3,176,800
|26 March 2025
|170,000
|16.84
|2,862,800
|27 March 2025
|170,000
|16.87
|2,867,900
|28 March 2025
|180,000
|16.74
|3,013,200
|Total, week number 13
|880,000
|16.74
|14,732,500
|Accumulated under the program
|3,530,000
|16.54
|58,299,100
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,949,230 own shares corresponding to 6.29 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
