Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 24 March 2025 – 28 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 13:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement2,650,00016.4743,566,600
24 March 2025170,00016.542,811,800
25 March 2025190,00016.723,176,800
26 March 2025170,00016.842,862,800
27 March 2025170,00016.872,867,900
28 March 2025180,00016.743,013,200
Total, week number 13880,00016.7414,732,500
Accumulated under the program3,530,00016.5458,299,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,949,230 own shares corresponding to 6.29 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #13 2025 AS 27 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program