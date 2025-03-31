Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 March to Friday 28 March, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 25,346 305,720,900 24 March 2025 700 11,762.0714 8,233,450 25 March 2025 700 11,801.2000 8,260,840 26 March 2025 750 12,168.0667 9,126,050 27 March 2025 750 11,996.3867 8,997,290 28 March 2025 750 12,097.4800 9,073,110 Total 24-28 March 2025 3,650 43,690,740 Accumulated under the program 28,996 349,411,640 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 143,346 1,761,573,284 24 March 2025 3,510 11,956.7664 41,968,250 25 March 2025 3,510 11,996.3561 42,107,210 26 March 2025 3,760 12,459.4747 46,847,625 27 March 2025 3,760 12,234.4747 46,001,625 28 March 2025 3,760 12,353.1436 46,447,820 Total 24-28 March 2025 18,300 223,372,530 Bought from the Foundation* 2,394 12,206.2043 29,221,653 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 164,040 2,014,167,466

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 28,996 A shares and 279,246 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Page 1 of 2

Copenhagen, 31 March, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments