Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 March to Friday 28 March, 2025:                                             

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 25,346   305,720,900
24 March 2025 700 11,762.0714 8,233,450
25 March 2025 700 11,801.2000 8,260,840
26 March 2025 750 12,168.0667 9,126,050
27 March 2025 750 11,996.3867 8,997,290
28 March 2025 750 12,097.4800 9,073,110
Total 24-28 March 2025 3,650   43,690,740
Accumulated under the program 28,996   349,411,640
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 143,346   1,761,573,284
24 March 2025 3,510 11,956.7664 41,968,250
25 March 2025 3,510 11,996.3561 42,107,210
26 March 2025 3,760 12,459.4747 46,847,625
27 March 2025 3,760 12,234.4747 46,001,625
28 March 2025 3,760 12,353.1436 46,447,820
Total 24-28 March 2025 18,300   223,372,530
Bought from the Foundation* 2,394 12,206.2043 29,221,653
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 164,040   2,014,167,466

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 28,996 A shares and 279,246 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

  

Copenhagen, 31 March, 2025

