A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 March to Friday 28 March, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,346
|305,720,900
|24 March 2025
|700
|11,762.0714
|8,233,450
|25 March 2025
|700
|11,801.2000
|8,260,840
|26 March 2025
|750
|12,168.0667
|9,126,050
|27 March 2025
|750
|11,996.3867
|8,997,290
|28 March 2025
|750
|12,097.4800
|9,073,110
|Total 24-28 March 2025
|3,650
|43,690,740
|Accumulated under the program
|28,996
|349,411,640
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|143,346
|1,761,573,284
|24 March 2025
|3,510
|11,956.7664
|41,968,250
|25 March 2025
|3,510
|11,996.3561
|42,107,210
|26 March 2025
|3,760
|12,459.4747
|46,847,625
|27 March 2025
|3,760
|12,234.4747
|46,001,625
|28 March 2025
|3,760
|12,353.1436
|46,447,820
|Total 24-28 March 2025
|18,300
|223,372,530
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,394
|12,206.2043
|29,221,653
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|164,040
|2,014,167,466
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 28,996 A shares and 279,246 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital.
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
