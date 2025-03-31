ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|24-Mar-25
|96,325
|€672.88
|€64,815,185
|25-Mar-25
|96,012
|€675.07
|€64,815,090
|26-Mar-25
|97,384
|€665.56
|€64,814,973
|27-Mar-25
|99,944
|€648.51
|€64,814,743
|28-Mar-25
|102,421
|€632.83
|€64,814,999
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
