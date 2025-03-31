ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
24-Mar-2596,325€672.88€64,815,185
25-Mar-2596,012€675.07€64,815,090
26-Mar-2597,384€665.56€64,814,973
27-Mar-2599,944€648.51€64,814,743
28-Mar-25102,421€632.83€64,814,999

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

