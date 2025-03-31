ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 24-Mar-25 96,325 €672.88 €64,815,185 25-Mar-25 96,012 €675.07 €64,815,090 26-Mar-25 97,384 €665.56 €64,814,973 27-Mar-25 99,944 €648.51 €64,814,743 28-Mar-25 102,421 €632.83 €64,814,999

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

