Norden Crown Announces Name Change to Domestic Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norden Crown Metals Corporation (“Norden Crown” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOCR, OTC:NOCRF, Frankfurt:03E) announces it has changed its name to Domestic Metals Corp. (TSXV:DMCU) in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). In connection with the name change, new CUSIP 256919101 and ISIN CA256919108 have been assigned to the common shares of the Company.

Domestic Metals Corp.’s name reflects the next stage of management’s new corporate strategy, focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining areas in Montana, USA. The Company’s exploration focus reflects the need for “domestically” sourced critical metals such as copper, which is critically needed for the development of infrastructure that will support the surging Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) power needs, as well as for the electrification needs envisioned for a cleaner energy future.

The Company’s ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) will be changed to “DMCU”. The name change and new ticker symbol will be effective on the TSXV at the open of trading on April 2, 2025. The Frankfurt symbol will not change and the Company will be making an application to the OTC Markets to change its ticker symbol with respect to that listing.

Smart Creek Project

Smart Creek is a 4187 Ha road-accessible project located in western Montana, a prolific metallogenic province with superb copper pedigree in addition to a mining-savvy workforce. Montana State is a pro-mining jurisdiction with active copper mines and exploration projects including the giant Butte Mine owned by Montana Resources LLP that has included 5.4 Billion Tonnes averaging 0.46 % Cu, 0.033 % Mo, and 4.30 g/t Ag1. The Smart Creek project is characterized by:

Multiple UNTESTED Porphyry-skarn-CRD style alteration footprints with coincident geophysical and geochemical signatures. Extensive property-wide copper mineralization in rock and soil datasets. Historic drill results with long copper intercepts and limited follow-up. 4+ target areas and the opportunity to develop further exploration upside. Reactive carbonate and diabase host rocks with the potential of yielding high-grade mineralization.



The Company has the opportunity to unlock shareholder value by exploring this world-class exploration asset and earning up to 60% in the project from partner Rio Tinto (see Norden Crown news release from August 20, 2024).

Smart Creek Exploration Targeting

Exploration targeting has identified four key target areas including the Smart Creek porphyry target (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry mineralization), the Sunrise CRD target (copper-gold-silver carbonate replacement mineralization), the Radio Tower Porphyry target (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry and carbonate replacement and skarn mineralization), and the Smart Creek South target (exotic copper mineralization). Remarkable historic work includes:

Recent drilling in 2022 resulted in excellent copper assay results including a 109.73 meter @ 0.75% Cu; 18.74 g/t Ag intercept (SMCR0022; see NR dated August 20, 2024) 2.

Structurally controlled/replacement style gold targets at the Sunrise mine area with historic grades of 6.22 g/t Au, 31.1 g/t Ag and 1.5% Cu3.



Ongoing and upcoming technical work plans include geological mapping, geochemistry, IP geophysics and/or magnetotelluric geophysics. Drill targets are expected to be finalized in Q2 2025, with drilling expected to commence in the second half of 2025.

Investor Relations Appointment

The Company further announces that, subject to the acceptance of the TSXV, it has entered into an agreement with Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc. (“Liviakis Financial”) whereby Liviakis Financial will provide investor relations services to the Company.

The agreement provides that Liviakis Financial will make available its President, Mr. John Liviakis, to provide investor relations services to the Company during the term of the agreement, for which the Company will pay to Liviakis Financial from its working capital a monthly fee of US$20,000. The term of the agreement is 24 months.

Liviakis Financial is based in San Francisco, California and has experience with providing investor relations services to junior public companies. The Company and Liviakis Financial are at arm’s length and Liviakis Financial does not currently hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company, nor does it have the right or intent to acquire any such securities of the Company.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is a technical advisor for the Company.

