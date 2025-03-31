Atsign Advances Private Website Security with the Power of Invisibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced that NoPorts™ fundamentally changes how private websites are secured. Unlike current systems where the web entry point is visible to anyone on the internet, NoPorts makes the entire website invisible until a person is cryptographically authenticated. This eliminates a significant attack vector, ensuring only authorized individuals can access the site.

Private websites, containing sensitive data for organizations like legal offices, healthcare providers, and financial institutions, typically have open ports and allow connections prior to authentication. This makes it possible for bad actors to find them by scanning for open ports and then attempt to break into them through a variety of means including credential stuffing, brute-force attacks, and social engineering methods used to bypass multi-factor authentication.

"Current 'private' websites are fundamentally flawed. They are easily discovered by bad actors thanks to open ports and allow connections prior to authentication, enabling a variety of attacks. NoPorts flips that model, by closing all inbound network ports and demanding cryptographic proof of identity before any connection, ensuring true invisibility and security," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign.

NoPorts enhances security through:

Invisibility - By closing open ports, NoPorts prevents unauthorized discovery and access.

- By closing open ports, NoPorts prevents unauthorized discovery and access. Cryptographic Identity Verification - NoPorts replaces traditional authentication methods by requiring cryptographic authentication prior to connection, eliminating a variety of cyber attacks including the risks associated with passwords and MFA.

- NoPorts replaces traditional authentication methods by requiring cryptographic authentication prior to connection, eliminating a variety of cyber attacks including the risks associated with passwords and MFA. End-to-End Encryption - All traffic is encrypted, ensuring data remains protected even if a network is compromised.



This approach strengthens security without adding complexity for authorized individuals. NoPorts simplifies security management and reduces IT overhead while providing robust protection against cyber threats.

This announcement builds upon Atsign’s ongoing development of NoPorts technology, which has already been applied to OpenWrt devices, APIs, AI models, and cloud infrastructure, demonstrating the technology’s broad applicability.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating attack network surfaces. Built on Atsign’s atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com .

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com .

