AMD Completes Acquisition of ZT Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the completion of its acquisition of ZT Systems, a leading provider of AI and general-purpose compute infrastructure for the world’s largest hyperscale providers. The acquisition will enable a new class of end-to-end AI solutions based on the combination of AMD CPU, GPU and networking silicon, open-source AMD ROCm™ software and rack-scale systems capabilities. It will also accelerate the design and deployment of AMD-powered AI infrastructure at scale optimized for the cloud.

AMD expects the transaction to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis by the end of 2025. The world-class design teams will join the AMD Data Center Solutions business unit led by AMD Executive Vice President Forrest Norrod. AMD is actively engaged with multiple potential strategic partners to acquire ZT Systems’ industry-leading U.S.-based data center infrastructure manufacturing business in 2025.

“With the rapid pace of innovation in AI, reducing the end-to-end design and deployment time of cluster-level data center AI systems will be a significant competitive advantage for our customers,” said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions business unit at AMD. “Acquiring ZT Systems is a significant milestone in our AI strategy to deliver leadership training and inferencing solutions that are optimized for our customers’ unique environment, ready-to-deploy at scale, and based on our open ecosystem approach that combines open-source software, industry standard networking technologies and now ZT Systems’ leadership systems design and customer enablement expertise. We welcome Frank Zhang, Doug Huang and the talented ZT Systems team to AMD, where together we will offer customers both choice and speed to market, allowing them to invest in key areas where they choose to differentiate their AI offerings.”

Former ZT Systems Founder and CEO Frank Zhang joins AMD as senior vice president of ZT Manufacturing, reporting to Forrest Norrod, where he will help lead the divestiture of the manufacturing business. Former ZT Systems President Doug Huang joins AMD as senior vice president of Data Center Platform Engineering, also reporting to Forrest Norrod. In this role, he will lead design and customer enablement teams, working closely with the AMD Data Center Solutions business unit and AI Group to accelerate time-to-market for data center AI solutions.

