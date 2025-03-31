TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Named Leader in Enterprise Translation Management in G2 Spring 2025 Report

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink® platform has been recognized as a leading Enterprise Translation Management Tool and Enterprise Website Translation Tool in the G2 Spring 2025 Report.

GlobalLink’s recognition comes as a result of user feedback that G2 collects and analyzes. Common themes include praise for the platform’s speed, user-friendliness, and exceptional customer support.



In the G2 report, GlobalLink received 17 honors across seven categories:



Enterprise Leader – Enterprise Translation Management

United Kingdom Regional Leader – Translation Management

Enterprise EMEA Regional Leader – Enterprise Translation Management

Enterprise Europe Regional Leader – Enterprise Translation Management

Enterprise Leader – Enterprise Website Translation Tools

Best Relationship – Enterprise Translation Management

Easiest to Do Business With – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Best Support – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Leader – Translation Management

Leader – Website Translation

Leader – Mid-Market Translation Management

Leader – Software Localization

Momentum Leader – Translation Management

Leader – Localization



GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s flagship translation management platform. Its AI-powered localization and content automation solutions make creating, deploying, and managing multilingual content and experiences simple and cost-effective. Over 6,000 global companies rely on GlobalLink to ensure speed, simplicity, and quality anywhere their business goals depend on effective localized content and experiences.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “Customer endorsements are the highest honor we can achieve. Thanks to G2 for amassing and recognizing client feedback on our flagship technology, GlobalLink, in so many categories and use cases.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

About G2 Reports

G2 is one of the largest peer-to-peer software review platforms, reaching over 90 million software buyers annually. The platform hosts more than 2.5 million trusted user reviews for over 180,000 software and service companies. G2 Reports are released quarterly and rank software based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Learn more at https://www.g2.com/products/globallink/reviews .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com