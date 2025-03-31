Two XPO Leaders Named 2025 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

GREENWICH, Conn., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that senior director of engineering and the project management office Olivia Raymond and director of strategic business development Jamie Sheffield have been named “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” for 2025 by the Women in Trucking Association.

This recognition honors women who have made significant contributions to the transportation industry and have demonstrated a commitment to advancing gender equality within their own companies and across the broader industry.

Olivia Raymond has played a pivotal role leading complex, high-impact initiatives at XPO. With more than 15 years of experience in engineering and project management, she has helped drive technological innovation and operational excellence, while also serving as a mentor to others in the company.

Jamie Sheffield, a seasoned leader in strategic business development, has been instrumental in driving the growth of XPO’s Premium Services. With a focus on building strong client relationships and expanding business opportunities, Sheffield’s work has contributed to the company’s success and the development of future leaders.

Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO, said, “Olivia and Jamie’s leadership and contributions have had a significant impact on our company and the industry. Their dedication to innovation and operational excellence continues to inspire their colleagues and sets a strong example for future leaders at XPO.”

The Women in Trucking Association is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.

