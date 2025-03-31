IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for ZJ Events’ Alt Pro Expo and BizCann Expo in 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with ZJ Events LLC (“ZJ Events”) as the media sponsor in 2025 for the multi-location Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”) series across North, Latin and South America and the BizCann Expo (“BizCann”) in Medellin, Colombia.

Given the long-running success of earlier editions, ZJ Events’ productions have forged a strong reputation as flagship event series in the global counterculture industry, and have garnered a unique reputation as revolutionary business networking festivals featuring hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, policy advocates, legislators and lawyers, budding entrepreneurs, and seasoned industry professionals.

By providing access to world-class educational and networking opportunities, AltProExpo events have generated significant value addition in both traditional and emerging markets including Medellin, Miami, Nashville and Houston. Attendees harness invaluable insights, receive increased market exposure, and build exciting global connections.

As the premier event in the traditionally lucrative South and Latin American region, BizCann offers a bridge to the rapidly emerging North American market, and a global network of buyers, suppliers, and retailers. The event series elevates canna-business opportunities in the region and drives a culture of business and policy collaboration.

IBN will be collaborating with ZJ Events on the following events in 2025:

Alt Pro Expo Medellin (March 1-2, 2025)

Alt Pro Expo Miami (April 3-5, 2025)

BizCann Expo Medellin (May 24-25, 2025)

Alt Pro Expo Nashville (June 19-21, 2025)

Alt Pro Expo Houston (August 7-9, 2025)



Further details of events and information on additional conferences will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

For each of these events, IBN will leverage sophisticated communications tools to optimize dedicated virtual coverage, including a syndicated article on each event with dissemination throughout IBN’s network of 5,000+ strategic partners. In addition, IBN’s social media accounts will broadcast live updates to more than 2 million followers across a variety of platforms.

Zachary Bader, Co-Founder, ZJ Events, said, “We are pleased to announce that our lasting collaboration with InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) shall continue for our portfolio of events in 2025. IBN has been central to developing and executing our communications strategy, driving greater public awareness, and deepening engagement among target markets. In their role as Media Sponsor, IBN will deliver a high degree of visibility to our sponsors, partners, and speakers, while driving brand recognition via a portfolio of trusted brands.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, stated, “ZJ Events’ Alt Pro Expo and BizCann events have been instrumental in shaping the global counterculture ecosystem, and have seen tremendous success in driving greater engagement between established businesses, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and consumers. We are pleased to continue to partner ZJ Events and support their portfolio of marquee events – Alt Pro Expo and BizCann. We look forward to working alongside their wonderful team, supporting their vision, and continuing our long-standing collaboration.”

Details of Alt Pro Expo events for 2025 can be viewed here:

https://altproexpo.com/

Information on the BizCann Expo is available here:

https://bizcannexpo.com/

