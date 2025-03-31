Striim Announces General Availability of SQL2Fabric-X to Accelerate Real-Time Data Replication & Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, a leader in real-time data streaming and integration, is excited to announce the general availability of SQL2Fabric-X, a powerful low latency, low cost solution that enables customers to replicate their SQL Server databases and tables to Microsoft Fabric Mirrored database, Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouse, and Azure Databricks.

With SQL2Fabric-X, businesses can now move data effortlessly from on-premise SQL databases to their cloud ecosystems, ensuring AI, analytics, and decision-making are powered by the freshest data possible.

Key highlights of SQL2Fabric-X:

Expanded Data Replication Capabilities: Customers can now replicate their SQL Server databases and tables to Microsoft Fabric Mirrored database, Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouse, or Azure Databricks.

Automated Data Management: SQL2Fabric-X reduces manual effort by automating data replication workflows, ensuring consistency and accuracy across target destinations.

Flexible Pricing Plans: Flexibility to write to Microsoft Fabric Mirrored database, Microsoft Fabric Data Warehouse, or Azure Databricks using SQL2Fabric-X. Mirroring Plans start at $1500/monthly.

Fast and Easy Deployment: Customers can change plans and get started directly from the Azure Marketplace. New users can get started today with a 30-day free trial.

SQL2Fabric-X is designed for high-speed, reliable replication, helping businesses streamline their data operations without complex setup or maintenance.

“At Ignite in November 2024, we jointly announced our strategic partnership on Open mirroring with Microsoft by launching a public preview of a simple low cost, low latency solution to mirror on premise SQL Server data,” said Alok Pareek, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “We were the first partner to announce that, and now we are delighted to offer broader, flexible capabilities in this GA service with great feedback from early customers who expressed an interest in unlocking on-premise SQL Server data for Azure Databricks in addition to Mirroring.”

For more information about SQL2Fabric-X, visit Striim at booth #312 during the Microsoft Fabric Community Conference, taking place March 31–April 2 in Las Vegas.

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com.

