Nanterre, 31 March 2025

VINCI awarded the contract to build 738 km of high-voltage electricity transmission lines in Brazil

Design and construction of 738 km of electricity transmission lines connecting three Brazilian states

A contract worth around €150 million

Engie Brasil has awarded Cobra Brasil (Cobra IS) the design-build contract for seven high-voltage electricity transmission lines (525 kV and 345 kV) covering a distance of 738 km.

Located in the states of Minais Gerais, Paraná and Santa Catarina, they will boost the capacity of Brazil's electricity networks which are under heavy pressure from growing volume of renewable energies. This project will create more than 2,200 jobs.

With this new contract, Cobra Brasil is currently in charge of building a total of 2,400 km of high-voltage lines in several Brazilian states.

Over the last twenty years, Cobra IS has built more than 30,000 km of high-voltage lines in Brazil under public-private partnerships.

