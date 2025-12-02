VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from November 24th to November 28th,2025

Nanterre, December 1st, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 24th to November 28th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 24th to November 28th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 24/11/2025 FR0000125486 6 103 119,615900 XPAR VINCI 24/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 559 119,671200 CEUX VINCI 24/11/2025 FR0000125486 804 119,722800 TQEX VINCI 25/11/2025 FR0000125486 38 137 119,536200 XPAR VINCI 25/11/2025 FR0000125486 8 149 119,534500 CEUX VINCI 25/11/2025 FR0000125486 3 650 119,501500 TQEX VINCI 26/11/2025 FR0000125486 37 514 121,410500 XPAR VINCI 26/11/2025 FR0000125486 18 004 121,149400 CEUX VINCI 26/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 278 120,932700 TQEX VINCI 27/11/2025 FR0000125486 9 604 122,281100 XPAR VINCI 27/11/2025 FR0000125486 11 949 122,272800 CEUX VINCI 27/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 241 122,268400 TQEX VINCI 28/11/2025 FR0000125486 22 483 121,921300 XPAR VINCI 28/11/2025 FR0000125486 8 949 121,949600 CEUX VINCI 28/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 081 121,955200 TQEX TOTAL 174 505 120,9621

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

