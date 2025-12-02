VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from November 24th to November 28th,2025

Nanterre, December 1st, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 24th to November 28th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 24th to November 28th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI24/11/2025FR00001254866 103119,615900XPAR
VINCI24/11/2025FR00001254862 559119,671200CEUX
VINCI24/11/2025FR0000125486804119,722800TQEX
VINCI25/11/2025FR000012548638 137119,536200XPAR
VINCI25/11/2025FR00001254868 149119,534500CEUX
VINCI25/11/2025FR00001254863 650119,501500TQEX
VINCI26/11/2025FR000012548637 514121,410500XPAR
VINCI26/11/2025FR000012548618 004121,149400CEUX
VINCI26/11/2025FR00001254862 278120,932700TQEX
VINCI27/11/2025FR00001254869 604122,281100XPAR
VINCI27/11/2025FR000012548611 949122,272800CEUX
VINCI27/11/2025FR00001254862 241122,268400TQEX
VINCI28/11/2025FR000012548622 483121,921300XPAR
VINCI28/11/2025FR00001254868 949121,949600CEUX
VINCI28/11/2025FR00001254862 081121,955200TQEX
      
  TOTAL174 505120,9621 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

