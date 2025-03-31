Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

 
 
 
 
 
March 31, 2025
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 24, 2025 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2024, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

 
 
 
 
 
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman 27 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 1,046.03927 GBP
28.051639
Philippa Bounds 27 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 0.00569 EUR
33.8917
Philippa Bounds 27 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 89.26932 GBP
28.051639
Robin Mooldijk 27 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 725.54619 EUR
33.8917
Rachel Solway 27 March 2025 SHEL (LSE) 5.00148 GBP
28.051639
Huibert Vigeveno 27 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 1,124.75351 EUR
33.8917
Zoe Yujnovich 27 March 2025 SHELL (AMS) 1,110.95 EUR
33.8917

 
 
 
 
 
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
Julie Keefe
 
 
 
 
Deputy Company Secretary
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
 
 
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 


