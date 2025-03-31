HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : Annual Results 2024



HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a key player in digital, public relations, and events, announces the publication of its annual accounts as of December 31, 2024. These accounts were approved by the Executive Board and validated by the Supervisory Board on March 31, 2025, along with the Group’s strategic vision for the next five years.

A vision made possible by:

Frédéric Bedin states: “The Hopscotch brand is establishing itself as a key player in the market, with a clear ambition for consolidation and growth. In 2024, we fully capitalized on this recognition, strengthened our leadership, and accelerated our international expansion.

The coming years will be marked by expansion for Hopscotch.

Thanks to our international scale and unique positioning—which makes us the only agency combining communication consulting, influence, and event production in growing markets—as well as our proven acquisition strategy, we confidently affirm our ambition to reach €200 million in Gross Margin by 2030, with a 12% Operating Profit Margin.”

Consolidated Income Statement

In thousands of euros 2024 2023 Change Revenue 319 054 271 373 +47 681 Gross Margin 104 783 92 934 +11 849 of which Labor Costs

of which Freelance

of which Business Development Costs

Other Expenses (71 338)

(3 407)

(2 543)

(14 789) (62 414)

(2 674)

(2 393)

(14 411) +8 924

+733

+150

+378 Operating Profit 9 163 9 927 (764) Share of profit from Associates

Financial Result

Taxes (476)

(1 641)

(2 144) (85)

(2666)

(1 992) (391)

(1025)

(152)



Net Profit Attributable to the Group 4 824 4 568 + 256

A Successful Growth Strategy

In 2024, the Group's consolidated revenue reached €319.1 million (+17.7%), and the consolidated Gross Margin stood at €104.8 million (+12.7%).

This new record confirms the growth trajectory initiated by the Group through strong organic growth levers and a dynamic external growth strategy.

Regarding acquisitions, the successful integration of Interface Tourism—now Hopscotch Tourism—accounts for 9% of the Group's Gross Margin. In addition to incorporating solid expertise in the tourism industry, this acquisition strengthens Hopscotch’s international presence, particularly in Europe, and fosters significant commercial synergies.

This acquisition complements the Group’s organic growth, which stands at +4% for the year, excluding the decline in North American operations.

An Organizational Structure in Place to Deliver Value

Personnel expenses amounted to €71.3 million, representing 68.1% of Gross Margin.

External expenses totaled €18.8 million, or 17.9% of Gross Margin, with a limited increase given the integration of Interface Tourism.

EBITDA/AL (excluding the IFRS 16 accounting impact of lease capitalization) stood at €9.1 million in 2024, an increase of €2.2 million compared to 2023.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for 2024 amounted to €5.0 million, including €4.0 million in IFRS 16 lease amortization. The year also recorded a provision reversal of €1.5 million, a decrease of €1.7 million compared to the previous year. This explains the apparent decline in Consolidated Operating Profit and the increase in EBITDA/AL.

For 2024, Consolidated Operating Profit reached €9.2 million, compared to €9.9 million in 2023.

As expected, the integration of Interface Tourism—Hopscotch Tourism—positively contributes to the Group’s results. Hopscotch Tourism reported €9.5 million in Gross Margin for the year and generated €1.2 million in Operating Profit, representing 12.2% of its Gross Margin.

Within the Group’s historical scope, North American operations negatively impacted results with a Gross Margin shortfall of approximately €1.5 million and non-recurring reorganization costs of about €1 million.

The financial result stood at -€1.6 million. After the share of net profit from equity-accounted companies (-€0.5 million) and corporate tax (-€2.1 million), Net Profit Attributable to the Group for the year amounted to €4.8 million.

A Solid Financial Structure with Over €7.6 Million in Net Cash

As of December 31, 2024, the Group relied on a strong financial structure with shareholders' equity of €34.1 million, compared to €31.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This includes the acquisition of minority stakes in Sopexa—now Hopscotch Season—and the dividends paid for the previous year (€1.9 million).

Cash flow from operations, excluding IFRS 16 effects, stood at €9.3 million, compared to €5.9 million the previous year. The change in working capital at December 31, 2024, amounted to -€7.5 million, compared to €5.7 million the previous year.

In 2024, Hopscotch Groupe continued repaying its state-guaranteed loan (PGE) for €4.8 million. Excluding this loan, the Group’s overall debt increased by €7.9 million to finance acquisitions, reaching €20.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Active cash amounted to €37.9 million, including €28 million excluding the PGE, resulting in a positive net financial position of €7.7 million.

The Executive Board will propose at the General Meeting on May 27, 2025, the payment of a dividend of €0.65 per share, unchanged from last year (ex-dividend date: July 3, payment: July 7, 2024).

Strong Growth Levers

Hopscotch’s established reputation, which peaked during the Paris 2024 sporting celebrations, reaffirms its growth and development ambitions in event production and communications consulting.

Already present in strategic regions (Europe, Gulf countries, Asia), Hopscotch intends to continue its international expansion through regional structures that ensure proximity to a high-potential global clientele.

Following successful integrations in strategic sectors like tourism, which bring new expertise and talent, Hopscotch is ready to accelerate in promising markets such as major international events—exemplified by the SuperCoppa Italia semi-finals and finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 2 to 6, 2025.

Over 2025 and beyond, Hopscotch aims to adopt a targeted acquisition strategy to strengthen its geographical, sectoral, and business positioning, penetrate new high-potential markets, create synergies, and generate long-term value.

Backed by these growth levers, the Group’s ambition for 2030 is to reach €200 million in Gross Margin, with a 12% ROC.

Upcoming Publications:

H1 2025 Activity: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 H1 2025 Results: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Full-Year Revenue: Tuesday, February 3, 2026





Investor relations contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Managing Director - Tel. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Assistant to the Management Board - Tel. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organization lies in the quality of its relational capital.

With more than 1,000 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organizes its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio.

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Platinum medal.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €319,1 million and a gross margin of €104,8 million in 2024.

Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHgroupe



Eligible PEA PME

