HOPSCOTCH Opens an Agency in Switzerland and Strengthens Its International Presence.



HOPSCOTCH, an international communication group founded in France, announces the opening of its Swiss office. This strategic move marks a new milestone in the expansion of its global network.



A New Swiss Agency Leveraging the Full Range of the Group’s Expertise



The new entity, HOPSCOTCH Switzerland, based in Geneva, draws on the full breadth of the Group’s expertise: events, congresses, public affairs, public relations, influence, media and consulting.

This integrated approach will make it possible, depending on client briefs and challenges, to activate the most relevant capabilities across the HOPSCOTCH network.



The agency will operate across a wide range of sectors including luxury, healthcare, sport, institutions and NGOs, banking and finance, consumer goods, agri-food and tourism, supporting Swiss and international organisations in their global communication strategies.



Two Geneva Market Experts at the Helm



The launch of the agency is led by two professionals recognised in Switzerland: Stéphanie Grizaud and Edouard Neveu, co-managing directors, each bringing strong expertise in communication, events and international development.



With fifteen years of leadership experience within a leading event agency in Geneva, Stéphanie Grizaud has managed complex projects, led multidisciplinary teams and supported prestigious clients. She also has in-depth knowledge of HOPSCOTCH, having collaborated with the Group for ten years in Paris before relocating to Geneva.



“After fifteen years at the heart of Geneva’s event industry, joining a visionary 360° communications group and opening its Geneva office represents an opportunity to offer a richer, more integrated and more impactful approach. Together, we share the ambition to build an agency that combines global strategy, creativity and operational excellence,” says Stéphanie Grizaud.



Edouard Neveu began his career in Paris in 2012 in public relations, supporting sports, food & beverage and lifestyle brands. Based in Geneva since 2014, he joined MCI, where he developed the Group’s Swiss and international activities, notably through Black Flower Agency. His background now makes him a key asset in driving the agency’s growth in Switzerland and beyond.





An Expansion That Confirms HOPSCOTCH’s Vision and Expertise



With this new office, HOPSCOTCH reaffirms its international expansion strategy and its ambition to make its global network a strategic growth driver for its clients.



--

Press Contact

Olivier Duval

07 64 42 39 06

oduval@hopscotch.one











About HOPSCOTCH



HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organization lies in the quality of its relational capital.

With over 1,000 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organizes its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio.

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Interface Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Platinum medal.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €319,1 million and a gross margin of €104,8 million in 2024.

Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHgroupe



















