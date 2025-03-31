Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated audited results for 2024

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the twelve months of 2024. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 17 February 2025.

Executing our strategy

In 2024, the Fund's management team made the strategic decision to implement key performance indicators (KPIs) as a means to effectively measure and track performance. This decision stems from the recognition that clear and measurable benchmarks are essential for evaluating progress towards the Fund's objectives. By defining specific KPIs, the team aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and facilitate decision-making processes.

The focus of the Fund management team will be on these major objectives:

Actual portfolio occupancy of at least 90% by end of 2025;

Loan-to-Value target at 50% or lower;

To consider disposing of non-strategic assets over the next 12 months;

Clear ESG and refurbishment strategy for the next 1-2 years with an aim to reach the portfolio’s NOI potential of 130 EUR/sq.m. by 2027.

As we recap our goals for 2024, we are pleased to report the following achievements:

We have successfully achieved 100% portfolio BREEAM certification.

Despite receiving a 3-star GRESB rating in 2024, we have thoroughly analysed the assessment results and developed an action plan to achieve a 4-star GRESB rating in 2025.

Although we did not reach our target of 90% portfolio occupancy by the end of 2024, we made significant progress, achieving an 86.5% occupancy rate based on lease signing date with actual occupancy subsequently increasing as tenants move in.

We have recently announced our disposal strategy to reduce LTV levels. Some disposal processes have commenced as of February 2025, with the possible closing of transactions planned for later in the year.

Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue with the same solid strategy and goals that will stabilize the Fund's financial position and maximize the potential of its portfolio.

Outlook

In 2025 the Fund will focus on flexible and sustainable solutions to meet tenant demands and market conditions. Our key goals are increasing the occupancy of the portfolio and decreasing the LTV by way of repaying part of the bonds.

The Fund's management has taken proactive measures to enhance financial stability by reducing leverage through partial bond repayment. This strategy aims to alleviate financial pressure, positioning the Fund for more sustainable financial performance.

In 2025, we will continue advancing our social and environmental commitments. We achieved 98% green leases across our portfolio, with a target to further increase this share in the coming year.

Simultaneously, to reinforce its financial position, the Fund is committed to improving its debt service ratio and reducing loan-to-value levels. By focusing on increasing occupancy rates and optimizing property concepts, we aim to enhance asset performance and maximize net operating income. Adaptive leasing strategies, property repositioning, and targeted investments in high-demand segments will remain key priorities. These initiatives are designed to create long-term value for investors while ensuring the Fund remains resilient in a dynamic market environment.

Baltic Horizon achieves a 100% BREEAM certified portfolio

During 2024, Baltic Horizon achieved its first BREEAM Excellent certificate, when Meraki business center received its final certification. During 2025 the Fund will focus on renewals of the relevant certifications to maintain 100 % of certification coverage.

GRESB benchmarking

In 2024 the Fund received a 3-star GRESB rating. The Fund increased its scoring in the management section from 27 points to 29 points (out of 30) but the score in the performance section decreased from 55 points to 50 points (out of 70) due to lack of data from the properties that were sold during the reporting period and the review of data by an external party. During 2024, the Fund has implemented a GRESB improvement plan and aims to receive 4-stars again in the year 2025.

Net result and net rental income

In 2024, the Group recorded a net loss of EUR 16.8 million compared with a net loss of EUR 23.0 million for 2023. The result was mainly driven by the property valuation loss. Earnings per unit for 2024 were negative at EUR 0.13 (2023: negative at EUR 0.19).

The Group earned consolidated net rental income of EUR 11.6 million in 2024 (2023: 14.6 million). The results for 2023 include two months’ net rental income of the Domus Pro Retail and Office property (EUR 0.3 million) and five months’ net rental income of the Duetto properties (EUR 1.2 million), which were sold in February and May 2023, respectively.

On an EPRA like-for-like basis, the portfolio net rental income in 2024 was 11.8% lower than in 2023, mainly due to vacancies in office properties in Latvia due to the expiry of the agreement with the main tenant in Upmalas Biroji BC and 100% vacancy of S27, as well as lower rental income in Europa due to the new anchor tenant IKI equipping the premises and opening in March.

Portfolio properties in the retail segment contributed 53.3% (like-for-like 2023: 43.6%) of net rental income in 2024, followed by the office segment with 41.7% (like-for-like 2023: 50.9%) and the leisure segment with 5.0% (2023: 5.5%).

Retail assets located in the central business districts (Postimaja, Europa and Galerija Centrs) accounted for 42.2% of total portfolio net rental income in 2024. Total net rental income attributable to neighbourhood shopping centres was 11.1% in 2024.

In 2024, investment properties in Latvia and Lithuania contributed 44.4% (like-for-like 2023: 41.8%) and 22.8% (like-for-like 2023: 31.1%) of net rental income, respectively, while investment properties in Estonia contributed 32.8% (like-for-like 2023: 27.1%).

Investment properties

At the end of 2024, the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consisted of 12 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals. The fair value of the Fund’s portfolio was EUR 241.2 million at the end of December 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 250.4 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 118.3 thousand sq. m. The change in portfolio value was mainly driven by the changes in exit yields and upward adjustments of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). During 2024 the Group invested approximately EUR 6.0 million in tenant fit-outs.

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

As of 31 December 2024, the Fund’s GAV was EUR 256.0 million (31 December 2023: EUR 261.1 million). The decrease compared to the prior year was mainly related to the negative revaluation of the Fund’s investment properties of approx. EUR 15.6 million and was partly offset by the private placement of new units which took place in September and resulted in a cash increase of approx. EUR 6.29 million.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

As of 31 December 2024, the Fund’s NAV was EUR 98.1 million (31 December 2023: EUR 109.5 million). The NAV decrease was mainly due to the revaluation of investment properties. At the end of September 2024 23,927,085 new units were issued resulting in approx. EUR 6.29 million of new equity. As of 31 December 2024, IFRS NAV per unit amounted to EUR 0.6833 (31 December 2023: EUR 0.9156), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value were EUR 0.7267 per unit (31 December 2023: EUR 0.9546). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 0.6797 per unit (31 December 2023: EUR 0.9122).

Interest-bearing loans and bonds

As of 31 December 2024, interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 149.0 million (31 December 2023: EUR 143.5 million). Annual loan amortisation accounted for 1.5% of total debt outstanding. In July 2024, the Fund successfully signed the Meraki loan with Bigbank for a total amount of EUR 10.3 million. A major part of the loan was used to repay short term bonds in the amount of EUR 8.0 million maturing in July 2024. As of 31 December 2024, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 10.1 million (31 December 2023: EUR 6.2 million).

Cash flow

Cash inflow from core operating activities in 2024 amounted to EUR 9.9 million (2023: cash inflow of EUR 11.4 million). Cash inflow from core operating activities decreased mainly due to the sale of Duetto and Domus Pro properties in H1 2023 and higher vacancies, mostly in S27 and Upmalas Biroji. Cash outflow from investing activities was EUR 7.0 million (2023: cash inflow of EUR 19.9 million) due to investments in existing properties and transaction costs. Cash inflow from financing activities was EUR 1.0 million (2023: cash outflow of EUR 30.5 million). In Q4 2024, the Fund prepaid loans in the amount of EUR 2.7 million and paid regular amortisation and interest on bank loans and bonds.

Key earnings figures

EUR ‘000 2024 2023 Change (%) Net rental income 11,588 14,617 (20.7%) Administrative expenses (2,373) (2,617) (9.3%) Net other operating income 18 44 (59.1%) Losses on disposal of investment properties (863) (4,047) (78.7%) Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties (15,581) (21,876) (28.8%) Operating profit (loss) (7,211) (13,879) (48.0%) Net financial expenses (10,344) (9,750) 6.1% Profit (loss) before tax (17,555) (23,629) (25.7%) Income tax 774 656 18.0% Net profit (loss) for the period (16,781) (22,973) (27.0%) Weighted average number of units outstanding (units) 126,303,633 119,635,429 5.6% Earnings per unit (EUR) (0.13) (0.19) (31.6%)

Key financial position figures

EUR ‘000 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Change (%) Investment properties 241,158 250,385 (3.7%) Gross asset value (GAV) 256,048 261,138 (1.9%) Interest-bearing loans and bonds 148,989 143,487 3.8% Total liabilities 157,953 151,606 4.2% IFRS NAV 98,095 109,532 (10.4%) EPRA NRV 104,333 114,205 (8.6%) Number of units outstanding (units) 143,562,514 119,635,429 20.0% IFRS NAV per unit (EUR) 0.6833 0.9156 (25.4%) EPRA NRV per unit (EUR) 0.7267 0.9546 (23.9%) Loan-to-Value ratio (%) 61.8% 57.3% - Average effective interest rate (%) 6.7% 5.2% -

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 31 December 2024

Property name Sector Fair value1 NLA Direct property yield Net initial yield Occupancy rate (EUR ‘000) (sq. m) 20242 20243 Vilnius, Lithuania Europa SC Retail 35,946 17,092 2.3% 2.8% 80.6% North Star Office 19,548 10,734 6.5% 7.0% 91.8% Meraki Office 16,3804 7,833 1.2% 1.5% 86.3% Total Vilnius 71,874 35,659 3.0% 3.6% 85.2% Riga, Latvia Upmalas Biroji BC Office 19,224 11,203 3.7% 4.2% 64.1% Vainodes I Office 15,900 8,128 8.8% 8.8% 100.0% S27 Office 11,360 7,303 (0.6%) (0.9%) - Sky SC Retail 4,900 3,260 8.6% 8.5% 100.0% Galerija Centrs Retail 60,020 19,423 3.2% 4.1% 84.7% Total Riga 111,404 49,317 3.7% 4.5% 71.0% Tallinn, Estonia Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Retail 21,800 9,232 3.7% 6.7% 100.0% Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Leisure 13,190 7,869 4.8% 4.3% 97.7% Lincona Office 13,100 10,767 6.4% 7.4% 88.5% Pirita SC Retail 9,790 5,425 6.7% 9.2% 97.1% Total Tallinn 57,880 33,293 4.9% 6.7% 95.3% Total active portfolio 241,158 118,269 3.8% 4.7% 82.1%

Based on the latest valuation as of 31 December 2024 and recognised right-of-use assets. Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property. Meraki value measured at disposal price. Market value according to independent property valuators Newsec is EUR 17,490,000.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR ‘000 01.01.2024 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2024 - 31.12.2023 Rental income 15,136 17,743 Service charge income 4,744 6,008 Cost of rental activities (8,292) (9,134) Net rental income 11,588 14,617 Administrative expenses (2,373) (2,617) Other operating income (expenses) 18 44 Losses on disposal of investment properties (863) (4,047) Valuation losses on investment properties (15,581) (21,876) Operating profit (loss) (7,211) (13,879) Financial income 196 104 Financial expenses (10,540) (9,854) Net financial expenses (10,344) (9,750) Profit (loss) before tax (17,555) (23,629) Income tax charge 774 656 Profit (loss) for the period (16,781) (22,973) Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (1,003) (1,273) Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 52 123 Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (951) (1,150) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax (17,732) (24,123) Basic earnings per unit (EUR) (0.13) (0.19) Diluted earnings per unit (EUR) (0.12) -

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR ‘000 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Non-current assets Investment properties 241,158 250,385 Intangible assets 4 11 Property, plant and equipment 5 4 Derivative financial instruments 1 295 Other non-current assets 1,225 647 Total non-current assets 242,393 251,342 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,800 2,591 Prepayments 802 402 Derivative financial instruments - 621 Cash and cash equivalents 10,053 6,182 Total current assets 13,655 9,796 Total assets 256,048 261,138 Equity Paid in capital 151,495 145,200 Cash flow hedge reserve (420) 531 Retained earnings (52,980) (36,199) Total equity 98,095 109,532 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 98,491 64,158 Deferred tax liabilities 1,898 2,774 Other non-current liabilities 1,446 1,079 Total non-current liabilities 101,835 68,011 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 50,736 79,584 Trade and other payables 4,473 3,343 Income tax payable 14 6 Other current liabilities 895 662 Total current liabilities 56,118 83,595 Total liabilities 157,953 151,606 Total equity and liabilities 256,048 261,138

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 22:00 EET on 31 March 2025.

Attachments