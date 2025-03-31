Yoshiharu Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company’s security will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was out of compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that the Company maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 for continued listing, or to meet the alternatives of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations. The Company did not originally regain compliance within the applicable timeframe to cure such deficiency and had scheduled an appeal of its delisting with a Hearings Panel for April 1, 2025.

On March 27, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that it had regained compliance with Rule 5550(b)(1). As a result, the hearing scheduled for April 1, 2025 has been cancelled and the Company’s securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Based on the Company’s financing commitments, debt restructuring and additional financing commitments announced on March 20, 2025, and March 26, 2025, respectively, Nasdaq has determined that the Company complies with the Minimum Stockholder’s Equity Requirement and this matter is now closed.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the Company meeting Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

